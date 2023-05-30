Debt Ceiling Deal: What Each Side Got

By
Diccon Hyatt
Diccon Hyatt
Full Bio
Diccon Hyatt is an experienced financial and economics reporter who has covered the pandemic-era economy in hundreds of stories over the past two years. He's written hundreds of stories breaking down complex financial topics in plainspoken language, emphasizing the impact that economic currents would have on individuals' finances and the market. He's also worked at The Balance, U.S. 1, Community News Service and the Middletown Transcript.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published May 30, 2023
U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) leaves his office in the U.S. Capitol Building on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. Later today the House Rules Committee will meet to consider The Fiscal Responsibility Act, a bill made after a deal House Republicans and U.S. President Joe Biden's negotiators struck up to raise the debt ceiling until 2025.

Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Saturday’s deal between President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans to lift the debt ceiling includes provisions that both sides are spinning as victories.

Neither party got its most ambitious proposals through. The compromise bill leaves out the tax increases on the wealthy that Biden had proposed in his budget plan, as well as the large spending cuts that Republicans had set forth in their own bill passed by the House of Representatives last month. 

Instead, the bill suspends the debt ceiling until January 2025 while capping spending and imposing new work requirements for recipients of some social benefits programs, as Republicans had demanded.

White House officials estimated the bill would cut spending by $1 trillion, versus the $4.8 trillion in spending reduction over 10 years that Republicans had proposed.

Lawmakers aim to pass the bill and have it signed into law before the government runs out of money on hand to pay its bills—a date that could come as soon as Monday, the Treasury Department estimated. 

The bill would allow the government to continue borrowing money, averting the possibility of the government defaulting on its debts or failing to pay things like Social Security benefits and wages to government workers. The financial fallout from a government default could be catastrophic, risking a recession and millions of job losses, economists have warned.

The bill’s passage is not a foregone conclusion. It faces opposition from conservative lawmakers who have criticized House speaker Kevin McCarthy for not winning enough concessions from Biden.

“Not one Republican should vote for this deal,” said Chip Roy, a congressman from Texas and a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, said in a news conference Tuesday.

What the Republicans Got

A major goal of the Republican side was to reduce federal spending. The agreement sets limits on discretionary non-defense spending, that is, spending other than on the military and on mandatory payments like Social Security and Medicare benefits.

The bill holds non-defense discretionary spending flat for the 2024 fiscal year starting in October, and limits the increase for the FY2025 to 1%, according to a fact sheet distributed by the White House. 

That’s effectively a spending cut because of inflation. 

For example, the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimated the Department of Housing and Urban Development would need funding to increase by $13 billion to $16 billion next year to maintain current levels of rental assistance to low income households. The nonprofit housing advocacy group said tens of thousands of families will likely lose assistance under the debt ceiling agreement. 

The bill also includes work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps) benefits program. Under the compromise bill, adults up to age 54 with no children living at home will have to work to receive benefits, where currently only those between 18 and 49 have to work.

The compromise pares back additional funding given to the IRS to catch tax cheats. The bill takes $20 billion from the IRS over the next two years and allows the funding to be spent on other programs. That’s out of an additional $80 billion over 10 years that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 had given the agency to improve enforcement, technology, and customer service.

The bill also puts into law a previously-announced Biden administration policy requiring the pandemic-era pause on interest and required payments for federally-held student loans to end in late August, and prevents the Biden administration from extending it again. 

What the Democrats Got

For Democrats, the bright spots in the compromise bill are what was left out.

The bill does not include the more severe spending cuts that conservatives had demanded. Nor does it rescind Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, the fate of which is currently being decided by the Supreme Court, as Republicans had proposed. The bill also doesn’t touch Biden’s proposed overhaul of income-driven repayment plans, which could significantly reduce the amount of loans that borrowers have to repay in the future

The compromise also leaves out the requirements for Medicaid that Republicans had wanted, and exempts veterans, people without housing, and young adults who recently left foster care from SNAP work requirements. 

The IRS may avoid feeling the impact of the cuts, White House officials told reporters in a phone briefing. The agency may shuffle forward funding that had been intended for later years, and go back and ask Congress for additional funding in a few years. The bill likely will not affect the agency’s ongoing reform plans, the officials said.

Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. The White House. "Background Press Call on the Bipartisan Budget Agreement."

  2. Treasury Department. "Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen Sends Letter to Congressional Leadership on the Debt Limit."

  3. C-SPAN. "House Freedom Caucus News Conference on Debt Limit Deal."

  4. National Low Income Housing Coalition. "Final Debt Ceiling Agreement Could Harm Renters and People Experiencing Homelessness! Your Advocacy Is Needed!"

  5. House of Representatives. "Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023."

Open a New Bank Account
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Sponsor
Name
Description