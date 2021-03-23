If you're struggling to keep up with bills and you feel like you'll never be able to repay your debts without some outside help, there are plenty of companies who will assist you. In fact, entire industries and financial products have been built around helping people consolidate debt or settle for less than they owe. Examples include balance transfer credit cards and debt consolidation loans, as well as debt relief strategies like debt management plans (DMPs) and debt settlement.

Before you reach out to a third-party company for help restructuring or settling your debt, it's always smart to do some research ahead of time. This is partly due to the fact that so many debt relief options exist, but it's also because the debt relief industry is known for its share of scams.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says that, before you move forward with any debt relief company, you should contact your state Attorney General as well as the local consumer protection agency. Either one can inform you of consumer complaints against companies you're considering, as well as licensing requirements that might apply.

Also, never rely on anything you're told directly from a company in a sales pitch. Do your homework ahead of time, and get everything in writing.

But, how do you know if a debt relief company is reputable and legitimate? This is a question Investopedia staff set out to investigate and answer before we began compiling information for our debt relief reviews.

To come up with the data for our comprehensive reviews, we compare companies based on the services they provide, their fee structures (if disclosed), their overall transparency, and their reputation with government agencies and private firms that rank them.

In this guide, we'll explain all the factors we compared when reviewing debt relief companies and comparing them to one another. We'll also explain why each factor is important, the rating system we used to compile our internal data, and what consumers should care about the most when choosing a debt relief company.

Debt Relief Methodology

Debt relief is a complex industry since there are many companies offering services in this space, yet they don't all offer the same type of debt relief help. To make sure our evaluation of each company considered was fair and balanced, we chose to break our scoring down into many working parts, which are explained below.

Within each section of our debt relief methodology, we ranked individual companies based on a scale of 1 (lowest) to 5 (highest). From there, we took the weighted average of all scores and ranked them once again based on the importance of the factor. The percentages we used to compare each category are highlighted below.