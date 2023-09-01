Dell Shares Reach Record High on Demand for AI Products

Key Takeaways Dell beat profit and sales estimates and raised its guidance on booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products.

The company said AI is already a "long-term tailwind."

The news sent shares of Dell to an all-time high.

Shares of Dell Technologies (DELL) hit an all-time high after the maker of PCs and computer-related services posted better-than-expected results and boosted its guidance as it benefited from booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products.

Dell reported fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74, with revenue down 13% to $22.9 billion. Both exceeded forecasts.

The company said sales for both its Client Solutions Group and Infrastructures Solutions Group rose compared with the first quarter. Commercial client revenue came in at $10.6 billion, lifted by demand growth in workstations with the capability to execute complex AI tasks locally. Servers and network sales were $4.3 billion, with continued demand growth in AI-optimized servers.

COO Jeff Clarke noted, “AI is already showing it's a long-term tailwind, with continued demand growth across our portfolio." Dell’s profit and sales outlooks for both the current quarter and the full year were above analysts’ estimates.

Dell Technology shares jumped more than 22% on the news, and have added two-thirds of their value so far this year.