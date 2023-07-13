Delta Air Lines Sets Record Profit and Sales on Strong Air Travel Demand

Key Takeaways Delta Air Lines posted record quarterly profit and sales for the second quarter, and raised its guidance.

Delta Air Lines benefited from strong international travel and sales of premium seats, as well as lower fuel costs.

Delta's CEO said demand for air travel "remains robust."

Delta Air Lines (DAL) posted its best-ever quarterly profit and sales, and raised its guidance, as air travel demand continued to climb following the pandemic-related slump.

Delta reported fiscal 2023 second-quarter operating income of $2.5 billion, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.68. Operating revenue jumped 18.7% to $14.61 billion. Both were above analysts' estimates.

The airline benefited from record June-quarter international travel revenue, and soaring sales of premium seats, which advanced 25% and surpassed those in the main cabin. In addition, profits were boosted by a 24% drop in adjusted fuel costs.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian explained that consumer demand for air travel “remains robust,” and President Glen Hauenstein said that “is continuing into the September quarter.” He added that Delta anticipates revenue to be similar to the second quarter, which would be an 11% to 14% increase from the year before, with capacity rising 16%.

Because of that, Delta expects third-quarter EPS of $2.20 to $2.50, higher than forecasts, and raised its full-year EPS outlook to $6 to $7, up from the previous $5 to $6 range.

Delta Air Lines shares were up 1% in early trading on Thursday following the news, near their highest levels in more than two years.

