Delta Shares Take Off After Boosting Outlook as Travel Demand Rises

Key Takeaways Delta shares jumped over 6% in intraday trading on Tuesday after the airline raised its current quarter and full-year profit and revenue forecast.

The airline cited pent-up demand following the COVID-19 travel slump.

CEO Ed Bastian said demand tailwinds are "substantial."

Shares of Delta Air Lines (DAL) surged over 6% in intraday trading on Tuesday after the carrier raised its current quarter and full-year guidance and reiterated its 2024 outlook, citing pent-up demand following the COVID-19 travel slump.

Delta said in an investors day presentation that it now expects its second quarter earnings per share (EPS) to be $2.25 to $2.50, higher than the previous estimate of $2, with revenue rising 17% to 18%, beating its previous prediction of a gain of 15% to 17%.

For the full year, it anticipates EPS of $6, up from a range of $5 to $6, with revenue higher by 17% to 20% versus the earlier outlook of a rise of 15% to 20%. It sees operating margin to be at the top end of its forecast of 10% to 12%. It predicts free cash flow to be $3 billion instead of $2 billion, and return on invested capital (ROIC) at more than 13%, an increase from the older guidance of low-double digits.

CEO Ed Bastian noted that while supply constraints that have plagued the industry are real, “demand tailwinds are also real, and they’re also substantial.”

Delta indicated it’s benefiting from passengers spending more for upgraded seating as well. It said premium revenue will be about $19 billion this year, or 35% of total revenue.

Delta shares traded at their highest level in more than a year. The news also helped boost shares of rival airlines.

