Commercial Real Estate Loans Increased Despite Office Woes, Posing Risk to Banks

Annual FDIC review finds they topped $3 trillion after rising in every region

By
Lyle Niedens
Full Bio
Lyle spent most of the past two decades in a variety of product, communication and financial writing roles with large asset managers and mutual fund distributors, mostly recently as vice president, director of product development with Waddell & Reed/Ivy Distributors Inc. Previously, he spent a decade in senior roles as an editor and reporter with business publications and financial news wires, including Dow Jones, BridgeNewsand Knight-Ridder Financial News. A graduate of the University of Kansas with an M.B.A. and a B.S. in journalism, he lives in Westwood, KS, a suburb of Kansas City, with his wife, Caryl, and their sons, Conley and Pierce.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published August 15, 2023
The Emirates Towers consists of an office building and the Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel, one of the world's luxurious hotels
Jumeirah Emirates Towers. Photo by ANDREW HOLBROOKE/Corbis via Getty Images (cropped)

Despite a significant downturn in the U.S. office property market, total commercial real estate loans from U.S. banks increased in every region early this year, ballooning to more than $3 trillion.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Smaller community banks account for an outsized proportion of new and existing commercial property loans.
  • As trouble in the office market persists, 30% of banks exhibit an "elevated concentration" of commercial real estate loans.
  • Rising rates and economic uncertainty could stress loan portfolios and constrain further growth.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s (FDIC) 2023 Risk Review, conducted this spring and released Monday, also found smaller community banks accounted for 28% ($865 billion) of all new and existing commercial real estate loans in the first quarter.

That amount almost doubled the proportion of overall U.S. loans (15%) held by community banks, underscoring the degree to which credit risks in the real estate market could impact small-to-midsized lenders in the uncertain economic environment.

Office Property Weakness

The FDIC said four of the five key commercial real estate markets it assesses ended 2022 with "sound fundamentals." The exception was the office property market.

"The office sector is particularly vulnerable to deterioration," the FDIC's report stated. "With a structural decline in office demand and weak rent growth, some borrowers may have difficulty refinancing."

Unrealized balance sheet losses were at the heart of large regional bank failures that roiled U.S. financial markets this spring. Two of those banks, Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic, had considerable loan exposure to the San Francisco Bay area office market, where office vacancies have surged about four-fold to almost 30% since before the pandemic.

Vacancies there and elsewhere may not decline soon, real estate research firm Trepp said in a report last week.

"Office REITs (real estate investment trusts) have taken a major hit since the Covid lockdowns three years ago," Trepp said. "But vacancy rates in every market remain stubbornly high and are likely to continue increasing."

Loans Could Encounter Stress, Constrained Growth

For banks, deposits at regional and small-to-midsized lenders have stabilized since this spring's turmoil. Still, the FDIC's review found 30% of U.S. banks have an "elevated concentration" of commercial real estate loans, based on established measures of capital and credit loss reserves.

In addition, the median level of commercial real estate loan concentration on banks' balance sheets increased in all FDIC regions compared with a year ago. But it remained heaviest in the West and the Northeast.

With delinquency rates among commercial mortgage-backed securities rising, higher interest rates and economic uncertainty could stress commercial real estate loan portfolios and constrain loan growth, the FDIC said.

That's partly because banks indicated they expect to tighten lending standards across all loan categories this year.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate. You can learn more about the standards we follow in producing accurate, unbiased content in our editorial policy.

  1. FDIC. "2023 Risk Review."

  2. JLL "San Francisco Office Insight Q2 2023."

  3. Trepp. "All Office REITs Got Hit Hard, Even Those Holding Sunbelt Properties."

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description