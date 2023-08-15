Despite a significant downturn in the U.S. office property market, total commercial real estate loans from U.S. banks increased in every region early this year, ballooning to more than $3 trillion.

KEY TAKEAWAYS Smaller community banks account for an outsized proportion of new and existing commercial property loans.

As trouble in the office market persists, 30% of banks exhibit an "elevated concentration" of commercial real estate loans.

Rising rates and economic uncertainty could stress loan portfolios and constrain further growth.



The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s (FDIC) 2023 Risk Review, conducted this spring and released Monday, also found smaller community banks accounted for 28% ($865 billion) of all new and existing commercial real estate loans in the first quarter.

That amount almost doubled the proportion of overall U.S. loans (15%) held by community banks, underscoring the degree to which credit risks in the real estate market could impact small-to-midsized lenders in the uncertain economic environment.

Office Property Weakness

The FDIC said four of the five key commercial real estate markets it assesses ended 2022 with "sound fundamentals." The exception was the office property market.

"The office sector is particularly vulnerable to deterioration," the FDIC's report stated. "With a structural decline in office demand and weak rent growth, some borrowers may have difficulty refinancing."

Unrealized balance sheet losses were at the heart of large regional bank failures that roiled U.S. financial markets this spring. Two of those banks, Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic, had considerable loan exposure to the San Francisco Bay area office market, where office vacancies have surged about four-fold to almost 30% since before the pandemic.

Vacancies there and elsewhere may not decline soon, real estate research firm Trepp said in a report last week.

"Office REITs (real estate investment trusts) have taken a major hit since the Covid lockdowns three years ago," Trepp said. "But vacancy rates in every market remain stubbornly high and are likely to continue increasing."

Loans Could Encounter Stress, Constrained Growth

For banks, deposits at regional and small-to-midsized lenders have stabilized since this spring's turmoil. Still, the FDIC's review found 30% of U.S. banks have an "elevated concentration" of commercial real estate loans, based on established measures of capital and credit loss reserves.

In addition, the median level of commercial real estate loan concentration on banks' balance sheets increased in all FDIC regions compared with a year ago. But it remained heaviest in the West and the Northeast.

With delinquency rates among commercial mortgage-backed securities rising, higher interest rates and economic uncertainty could stress commercial real estate loan portfolios and constrain loan growth, the FDIC said.

That's partly because banks indicated they expect to tighten lending standards across all loan categories this year.

