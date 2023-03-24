Deutsche Bank Shares Crater as Banking Concerns Resurface

Germany's biggest lender is the latest to be impacted by the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Full Bio

Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Learn about our editorial policies
Published March 24, 2023
Deutsche Bank Branch

Thomas Lohnes / Stringer / Getty Images

Shares of Deutsche Bank (DB) are sinking as the largest German bank has become the latest financial institution to be impacted from the fallout caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the U.S.

The selloff was fueled by soaring demand for Deutsche Bank’s five-year credit default swaps, which are derivatives that act like insurance in case the bank defaults on its payments. Prices jumped to their highest level since 2018 at one point today.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tried to ease concerns, saying "there is no need to worry about anything." He added that Deutsche Bank has fundamentally modernized and reorganized its business model, and "is a very profitable bank."

Volatility Not Surprising

Joachim Nagel, president of Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank, said bank share volatility isn’t surprising considering recent events in the sector. However, he noted that policymakers are ready in case the banking turmoil increases. 

Shares of Deutsche Bank are down 7% as of 11am E.T., and they’ve fallen 19% since the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Deutsche Bank (DB) Return YTD

YCharts
Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description