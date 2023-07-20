Discover Shares Tumble As It Suspends Buybacks on Regulatory Issues

By
Fatima Attarwala
Fatima Attarwala is a business news writer and editor with a decade of experience researching, analyzing, and commenting on issues influencing the economy.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published July 20, 2023
Discover Financial Services President and CEO Roger Hochschild

Alex Wong / Staff / Getty Images

Discover Financial Services (DFS) stock fell as much 15% in trading on Thursday after it disclosed regulatory issues involving the misclassification of its credit cards in its second quarter earnings report.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • Discover Financial Services faces regulatory scrutiny for misclassifying credit cards as early as mid-2007.
  • The credit card issuer has paused its share buybacks.
  • The company's net income dropped 18% year-on-year for the second quarter to $901 million.
  • Discover is facing a consumer compliance probe from the FDIC, which does not include the card misclassification matter.
  • Its share price fell about 12% in pre-market trading.

Why Does This Matter?

Since mid-2007, the company incorrectly classified some credit cards into its highest pricing tier. While the cardholders were not affected, merchants were charged more than they should have been to accept the cards.

Though the revenue impact is not material for the financial statements, the company has calculated a $364 million liability to provide refunds to merchants. The actual amount of refunds may differ, given differences in merchant agreements and the availability of historical data.

While an internal review of compliance, risk management, and corporate governance is pending, Discover paused its share buybacks. During the second quarter, the Illinois-based digital banking provider repurchased about 6.8 million shares for $700 million.

An external law firm will investigate this matter while Discover is in discussions with regulators.

Additionally, Discover is facing an additional consumer compliance probe from the FDIC, which does not include the card misclassification matter. The lender warns that it may face additional supervisory actions going forward.

Regulatory challenges aside, Discover's net income dropped by 18% year-on-year in the second quarter to $901 million. This was partly owing to a higher provision for credit losses which increased by $756 million to $1.3 billion. Operating expenses increased by $173 million year-on-year, driven primarily by investments in compliance management systems.

Total revenue net of interest expense increased by 21% to $3.88 billion through a 4% increase in deposit base, higher net interest income, and higher loan fee income.

Until yesterday, Discover shares had gained more than the S&P 500 since the start of the year. However, that trend reversed Thursday as Discover shares fell off a cliff.

DFS YTC

YCharts
Article Sources
Investopedia requires writers to use primary sources to support their work. These include white papers, government data, original reporting, and interviews with industry experts. We also reference original research from other reputable publishers where appropriate.

