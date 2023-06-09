DISH Network Shares Fall Following Report It's Seeking Cash to Pay for 5G Rollout

Key Takeaways DISH Network shares tumbled over 12% on Friday following a report that it's looking to sell assets to pay for its 5G rollout by the end of the month.

The company's efforts to form partnerships have stalled.

Shares of DISH Network have lost more than 53% of their value so far this year.

DISH Network (DISH) shares plunged over 12% on Friday following a report the struggling satellite TV provider is looking to raise cash to pay for its plan to provide 70% of the U.S. with 5G coverage by the end of the month.

Chair Charlie Ergen reportedly explored numerous partnership options, but none appear to have moved forward. Among them was a proposal to merge DISH with AT&T (T) and TPG-owned (TPG) rival DirecTV.

Shares of DISH had jumped last week on indications Amazon (AMZN) might team with the company to offer wireless phone service to Amazon Prime customers.

However, with Friday's decline, shares of DISH Network have lost more than 53% of their value so far this year.

