Disney Cuts Off Programming to Charter Customers in Fee Dispute

By
Bill McColl
Bill McColl
Bill McColl has 25+ years of experience as a senior producer and writer for TV, radio, and digital media leading teams of anchors, reporters, and editors in creating news broadcasts, covering some of the most notable news stories of the time.

Published September 01, 2023
ESPN logo before the VRBO Fiesta Bowl college football national championship semifinal game between the Michigan Wolverines and the TCU Horned Frogs on December 31, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Disney blocked TV networks from Charter Communications' cable customers in a fee dispute.
  • Disney claimed the offer to Charter was in line with the current market.
  • Charter said the cable TV model is broken, and called for Disney to join in changing it.

Walt Disney (DIS) cut off its TV programming to Charter Communications (CHTR)'s Spectrum cable system Friday after a fee dispute.

Shares of both companies sank as Disney blocked the ABC Network, ESPN, and other networks to Charter’s 14.7 million subscribers, including some in the New York and Los Angeles markets, when the two sides couldn’t agree on a contract renewal.

Disney noted it has struck deals with pay TV providers of all types and sizes around the country, and the rates and terms it is seeking “are driven by the marketplace.” The company added it was committed to coming up with a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter.

However, Charter argued the current cable TV model is broken, saying the industry has insisted on “unsustainable price hikes” and forced customers to pay for products they don’t want and can’t afford. CEO Christopher Winfrey added that this was not “a typical carriage dispute.”

He explained that because of the increase in streaming services such as Disney’s Disney+, cable customers are getting lower-quality programming and have to pay extra for premium content.

Charter indicated it would agree to Disney’s fee proposal if certain changes were enacted that would “transform the industry and help restore our mutual video business to growth,” including giving consumers more flexibility.

Disney shares fell about 2.5% on Thursday. Shares of Charter and other big media companies lost ground as well.

DIS, CHTR
YCharts.
