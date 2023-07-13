Disney Extends Contract for CEO Iger an Additional Two Years

Disney’s (DIS) Bob Iger will remain in his position as chief executive until 2026, extending a contract that was set to expire at the end of next year.

Key Takeaways Bob Iger will remain in his position until 2026, two more years than his contract originally called for.

Iger initially led the company from 2005 to 2020 and returned in November of last year after his successor was fired after lackluster performance as CEO.

Disney has been plagued by challenges in recent months, including disappointing summer box-office sales, a slowdown in streaming traffic, and a feud with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Iger, who originally headed the company from 2005 to 2020, unexpectedly returned in November of last year after his successor, Chapek, was fired. Iger’s 15 years at Disney’s helm are considered some of the most successful in the company’s history.

"The Board determined it is in the best interest of shareholders to extend his tenure, and he has agreed to our request to remain Chief Executive Officer through the end of 2026," Disney’s board of directors said in a press release Wednesday.

Under his leadership, Disney acquired highly successful franchises such as Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox. The company released blockbuster films such as "WALL-E," "Frozen," Marvel’s "Avengers," and the latest "Star Wars" trilogy during his original run with the company and he oversaw the opening of a Shanghai Disney resort, and the launch of Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+, in 2019.

In the few years since, the company’s fortunes have trended downhill with issues emerging from all sides. Recent results at the summer box office have been disappointing, with ticket sales for new releases such as "Elemental" and the latest film in the "Indiana Jones" series falling short of expectations.

The company’s core television business, which in recent years has been anchored by ESPN, has been plagued by cost cuts and declining viewership. Meanwhile, Disney’s streaming division, which is anchored by Disney+, has yet to turn a profit.

Further exacerbating its challenges, Disney is dealing with a workers’ strike and an ongoing feud with Florida Gov. DeSantis regarding the company's stance on cultural issues and self-governing status.

The challenges are reflected in the company’s market performance. Shares are down 3% from a year ago and have shed more than half their value since hitting an all-time high in early 2021.

In an email to employees, Iger acknowledged the obstacles Disney is facing, while highlighting the opportunities that lie ahead.

"Since my return to Disney just seven months ago, I’ve examined virtually every facet of our businesses to fully understand the tremendous opportunities before us, as well as the challenges we’ve been facing," Iger said. "Because I want to ensure Disney is strongly positioned when my successor takes the helm, I have agreed to the Board’s request to remain CEO for an additional two years."

