Disney+ Raises Subscription Prices After Losing Millions of Subscribers

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is raising the prices of its Disney+ streaming services, aligning closer to competitor prices.

Key Takeaways The price of the ad-free version of Disney+ will increase to about $14 a month from roughly $11 per month.

The cost of Disney+ remains below that of competitor streaming services Netflix and Max.

The change comes after Disney reported losing 12 million streaming subscribers in the third quarter.



Disney's New Pricing

Beginning Oct. 12, the ad-free version of Disney+ will increase to $13.99 a month from $10.99, the California-based company announced Wednesday. The ad-free version of Hulu is also rising, to $18 from $15.

The lowest-priced plans for Disney+ and Hulu with ads remain $8 a month.

It is the second price increase for Disney+ in less than a year, which emphasizes the company’s goal to make Disney+ profitable by 2024.

The price increase follows the company’s report of a loss of about 12 million Disney+ streaming subscribers and a net loss for the company of $460 million in its third-quarter earnings report.

U.S. customers can soon combine Disney+ Premium and ad-free Hulu for $20 a month beginning in September. In addition, an ad-free bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is increasing to $25 from $20 a month, while that subscription with ads will rise to $15 from $14 a month.

Disney+ will also launch ad-supported offerings in several markets in Europe and Canada beginning in November.

“The strong momentum of our ad-supported plans in the U.S. demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility, and value,” Joe Earley, president, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are excited to expand that offering in more markets across the globe.”

How Does Disney's New Pricing Stack Up?

The Disney+ price remains below competitors. Rivals Netflix Inc. (NFLX) charges $15.50 monthly for its ad-free service, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)'s Max service is $16, and an Amazon (AMZN) Prime membership is $15 a month.

However, the new price brings it above Apple (AAPL) TV+ at $6.99 a month and the no-ad offering from Comcast-owned (CMCSA) Peacock streaming service priced at $12.

