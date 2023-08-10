Disney+ Raises Subscription Prices After Losing Millions of Subscribers

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) is raising the prices of its Disney+ streaming services, aligning closer to competitor prices.
Key Takeaways
- The price of the ad-free version of Disney+ will increase to about $14 a month from roughly $11 per month.
- The cost of Disney+ remains below that of competitor streaming services Netflix and Max.
- The change comes after Disney reported losing 12 million streaming subscribers in the third quarter.
Disney's New Pricing
Beginning Oct. 12, the ad-free version of Disney+ will increase to $13.99 a month from $10.99, the California-based company announced Wednesday. The ad-free version of Hulu is also rising, to $18 from $15.
The lowest-priced plans for Disney+ and Hulu with ads remain $8 a month.
It is the second price increase for Disney+ in less than a year, which emphasizes the company’s goal to make Disney+ profitable by 2024.
The price increase follows the company’s report of a loss of about 12 million Disney+ streaming subscribers and a net loss for the company of $460 million in its third-quarter earnings report.
U.S. customers can soon combine Disney+ Premium and ad-free Hulu for $20 a month beginning in September. In addition, an ad-free bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ is increasing to $25 from $20 a month, while that subscription with ads will rise to $15 from $14 a month.
Disney+ will also launch ad-supported offerings in several markets in Europe and Canada beginning in November.
“The strong momentum of our ad-supported plans in the U.S. demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility, and value,” Joe Earley, president, Direct-to-Consumer, Disney Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are excited to expand that offering in more markets across the globe.”
How Does Disney's New Pricing Stack Up?
The Disney+ price remains below competitors. Rivals Netflix Inc. (NFLX) charges $15.50 monthly for its ad-free service, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)'s Max service is $16, and an Amazon (AMZN) Prime membership is $15 a month.
However, the new price brings it above Apple (AAPL) TV+ at $6.99 a month and the no-ad offering from Comcast-owned (CMCSA) Peacock streaming service priced at $12.