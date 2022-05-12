Disney Streaming and Parks Deliver

Disney reports strong earnings, driven by streaming subscriptions and parks

By
Danial Clark
Danial Clark
Full Bio
Danial Clark is an award-winning executive producer, and previously oversaw business, political and general news as a senior producer at Fox Business, Reuters, Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published May 12, 2022

Disney (DIS) shares fell after the company reported its latest results. The company posted a jump in Disney+ subscribers, but warned that closures due to COVID-19 took a toll on its theme parks in Asia.

Disney+ subscriptions totaled 138 million, more than the 135 million analysts had forecast. The company also said average revenue per user (ARPU) was up 5% to $6.32. Disney+ has been in the spotlight after a disappointing quarter for Netflix. Both Disney and Netflix are now planning for ad-supported versions of their streaming services.

Disney’s theme park business continued a strong rebound after extended closures during the pandemic. Operating income at the parks totaled $3.7 billion, a 50% increase from a year ago. However, the company said closures at Asia theme parks due to COVID-19 lockdowns could reduce operating income by up to $350 million in the third quarter.

Disney stock has been among the worst performers in the Dow after the past year. Shares are down 32% this year and 40% lower over the past year.

"Shares of Disney are actually lower today than they were before the pandemic was officially declared in March of 2020 and the company closed its theme parks around the world. Investors have clearly decided that the future growth of one of the world's largest entertainment companies is in serious doubt, and shareholders may be looking to make big changes at the top of the Magic Kingdom," stated Caleb Silver, Investopedia's Editor-in-Chief.

Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description