DMB Financial Review

DMB Financial is a debt relief firm that claims to have managed over $1 billion in debt since its inception in 2003. This company aims to help you settle debts for less than you owe through a process called "debt settlement." Customers can even get started with a free, no obligation consultation, during which a certified Program Consultant will explain options and potential next steps.
Client portal lets you track your debt settlement progress in real time
A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and accredited member of the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC)
DMB Financial does not disclose their fees upfront, nor do they advertise a money-back guarantee
The company has more than 10 complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) within the last three years
Debt settlement can take 36 to 48 months
- DMB Financial helps consumers ditch debt using a process known as debt settlement.
- You can find out your options with a free consultation, and you may be able to have your debts settled for less than you owe in 36 to 48 months.
- Debt settlement is a process frequently used to settle credit card debt, medical bills, and other unsecured debts.
DMB Financial was founded in 2003, which means they have been around for longer than many competitors in the debt relief industry. While the company is located in Massachusetts, they offer their services online and over the phone.
Note that DMB Financial focuses on a specific type of debt relief known as debt settlement. So far, the company claims to have helped more than 30,000 customers manage and settle over $1 billion in debt.
- Year Founded 2003
- Program Length 36 to 48 months
- Fee Schedule Not disclosed
- Customer Service Phone, email, and client portal
- Phone Number 866-384-6232
- Official Website DMBFinancial.com
Like many other companies in the debt relief space, DMB Financial promises to help you get out of debt using a process called debt settlement. When you sign up for debt settlement, you'll be asked to stop making payments on credit cards, medical debts, and other debts you have. Instead, you'll be asked to deposit a set amount of money into a FDIC-insured savings account. Once you have enough money in your account to settle your debts, DMB Financial will get to work and negotiate your debts down on your behalf.
Where some debt settlement companies claim to help you out of debt in as little as 12 to 24 months, DMB Financial says their process typically takes 36 to 48 months. They also fail to disclose their fees, and they don't advertise a money-back guarantee or offer any information on what it might take to cancel your plan after you get started.
When we called DMB Financial to gather information for our review, they claimed they don't disclose their fees or requirements until you go through a free consultation with one of their experts.
Since the process of debt settlement asks you to stop making payments on credit cards and other debts, you will likely see damage to your credit score during the process. However, your credit score should slowly rebound over time as your debts are paid off.
Pros Explained
- Client portal lets you track your debt settlement progress in real time: DMB Financial really stands out due to its online client portal, which is a feature not all companies in this industry offer. The client portal lets you track your program and your progress as it happens, and you can also send messages to the company.
- A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and accredited member of the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC): While DMB Financial is not accredited by the BBB, they do have an A+ rating with the agency. They are also an accredited member with the AFCC, which proves their reputation in this industry.
Cons Explained
- DMB Financial does not disclose their fees upfront, nor do they advertise a money-back guarantee: Many debt relief firms disclose their fees upfront, which normally fall between 15% to 25% of settled debts. However, DMB Financial does not advertise their fees, nor will they offer information over the phone.
- The company has more than 10 complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) within the last three years: Several complaints have been lodged with the company in the recent past, which is never a good sign.
- Debt settlement can take 36 to 48 months: Where some debt relief firms claim they can help you in as little as 12 to 24 months, DMB Financial says their process takes 36 to 48 months to complete.
Types of Debt Addressed
While DMB Financial doesn't share much information on the types of debt they help settle on their website, debt settlement as a whole is targeted to unsecured debts. This means any type of debt that is not secured by collateral, which may include the following:
Credit Card Debt
With average credit card debt carried by U.S. households surging to approximately $9,151 as of February 2020, it's no wonder many consumers need help. DMB Financial can help you settle credit card bills for less than you currently owe.
Medical Bills
It's easy for medical bills to become a huge problem, and that's especially true if you don't have health insurance. As medical bills continue mounting, DMB Financial can work with hospitals and other medical providers to help you pay less than you owe.
Personal Loans and Payday Loans
Other personal debts you have can also qualify for debt settlement. This includes any unsecured personal loans you have, as well as payday loans or debts associated with them.
Since debt settlement is a process that works for unsecured debts, you can't use it to settle secured debts. Secured debt includes any loan you have that is secured by collateral, such as a mortgage loan or a car loan.
Client Onboarding
While DMB Financial doesn't list a minimum amount of debt you need to have to qualify for their services, they do offer a free consultation over the phone. When you call in, you'll speak with a certified Program Consultant who will go over your situation and explain the options available to you. If you decide to move forward, you'll be presented with a custom debt settlement plan tailored to your specific situation and your needs.
Customer Service
DMB Financial lets you email or call into the company for help, and they answer the phone in a timely manner. They also let you send messages to the company using the online client dashboard, which could be more convenient for you if you prefer not to talk over the phone or send email to a generic customer service address.
When it comes to their customer service hours, you can call in for help Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST. Customer service agents and debt relief specialists are not available on Sundays.
Company Reputation
It's important to be aware that, as a whole, the debt relief industry does not have an excellent reputation. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns against many debt relief scams, including ones that specifically target consumers who are struggling with credit card debt.
The good news is, you can easily research debt relief companies online using resources like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau database. Unfortunately, DMB Financial has received 10 different complaints with the CFPB during the last three years.
With that being said, DMB Financial does seem to have good reviews from its customers, including an average of 4.78 out of 5 stars across more than 1,700 reviews with the Better Business Bureau. DMB Financial also has an A+ rating with the BBB, which is partially based on their company reputation and reviews.
If you have a complaint about the services of a debt relief company, you can file a complaint with the FTC or call 877-FTC-HELP.
If you're leery about trying debt settlement, make sure to consider alternatives like credit counseling, debt management plans (DMPs), and even debt consolidation loans.
Average Relief Amount
DMB Financial doesn't make specific claims about the amount of debt they can help you save with debt settlement. However, a "results" page on their website implies that, in some cases, they have helped consumers save 50% or more off of the amount they owed even after accounting for debt settlement fees.
Average Time for Relief
This company claims they can help you settle debts for less than you owe so you can move on with your life, and they advertise a basic timeline of 36 to 48 months. Note that, while the length of your program can vary, many debt relief companies claim they can get you through their program in as little as 12 to 24 months.
Cost
While most debt relief companies claim they charge customers fees in the range of 15% to 25% of settled debt amounts, DMB Financial doesn't disclose their fees upfront. This is not necessarily a good sign since it shows the company is not interested in being totally transparent with potential customers.
The Competition
|DMB Financial
|Freedom Debt Relief
|Year Founded
|2003
|2002
|Accreditation
|Accredited with the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC)
Not accredited with the BBB
Accredited with the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA)
|Accredited with the American Fair Credit Council (AFCC)
Not accredited with the BBB
Accredited with the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA)
|Services Offered
|Debt settlement
|Debt settlement
|Customer Service Touchpoints
|Free consultation
Phone and email customer service
Online client portal
|Free consultation
Phone and email customer service
Online client portal
|Fee
|Not disclosed
|No upfront fees
Pay 15% to 25% of your debt
|Average Program Time
|36 to 48 months
|24 to 48 months
When it comes to debt relief companies, there are plenty of reputable firms to choose from. However, we chose to compare DMB Financial to Freedom Debt Relief since both offer a coveted client portal that makes tracking your debt relief plan considerably easier over time.
As you compare these companies, you'll probably note that Freedom Debt Relief is considerably more transparent about their services and pricing. They say upfront that your fees will range from 15% to 25% of your settled debts, and they also provide reassurance that you'll never be asked to pay any fees upfront. Freedom Debt Relief also promises an average program time of 24 to 48 months, which could cut a year off your debt settlement plan compared to DMB Financial.
DMB Financial may charge similar fees and help you get out of debt faster, yet their lack of transparency should leave you wondering. In order to find out how much you would pay them for their help, you'll have to talk through your debts and your situation during a free consultation.
This is one of the reasons Freedom Debt Relief earned a much higher score in our internal study of debt relief companies. Where DMB Financial earned an average of 2.64 stars out of 5, Freedom Debt Relief earned a score of 3.68.
While DMB Financial is worth considering for your debt relief needs, you should also compare them to other debt relief firms. After all, other providers in this space may be able to settle your debts faster, and most are more transparent about their fees and cancellation policy.
Then again, DMB Financial offers a no-risk consultation for free, so you have nothing to lose if you call to talk over your debts with one of their counselors. Just make sure to ask about any fees they charge during the process, and only begin a debt settlement plan after you have asked important questions and compared more than a few companies.
How We Review Debt Relief Companies
Investopedia profiled more than 15 debt relief companies for the purpose of ranking them based on pricing, transparency, accessibility, customer service reputation, and more. We also considered customer complaints with the CFPB as well as rankings and reviews from third parties like the BBB.
We gave the best rankings to companies that are transparent about their pricing and their services, as well as those with unique features and plenty of ways for customers to contact them. Ultimately, we compared debt relief companies in more than 20 different categories in order to rank them for our internal reviews.
