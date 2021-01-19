DMB Financial Review

Like many other companies in the debt relief space, DMB Financial promises to help you get out of debt using a process called debt settlement. When you sign up for debt settlement, you'll be asked to stop making payments on credit cards, medical debts, and other debts you have. Instead, you'll be asked to deposit a set amount of money into a FDIC-insured savings account. Once you have enough money in your account to settle your debts, DMB Financial will get to work and negotiate your debts down on your behalf.

Where some debt settlement companies claim to help you out of debt in as little as 12 to 24 months, DMB Financial says their process typically takes 36 to 48 months. They also fail to disclose their fees, and they don't advertise a money-back guarantee or offer any information on what it might take to cancel your plan after you get started.

When we called DMB Financial to gather information for our review, they claimed they don't disclose their fees or requirements until you go through a free consultation with one of their experts.

Since the process of debt settlement asks you to stop making payments on credit cards and other debts, you will likely see damage to your credit score during the process. However, your credit score should slowly rebound over time as your debts are paid off.

Pros Explained

Client portal lets you track your debt settlement progress in real time: DMB Financial really stands out due to its online client portal, which is a feature not all companies in this industry offer. The client portal lets you track your program and your progress as it happens, and you can also send messages to the company.

While DMB Financial is not accredited by the BBB, they do have an A+ rating with the agency. They are also an accredited member with the AFCC, which proves their reputation in this industry.

Cons Explained

DMB Financial does not disclose their fees upfront, nor do they advertise a money-back guarantee: Many debt relief firms disclose their fees upfront, which normally fall between 15% to 25% of settled debts. However, DMB Financial does not advertise their fees, nor will they offer information over the phone.

Several complaints have been lodged with the company in the recent past, which is never a good sign.

Debt settlement can take 36 to 48 months: Where some debt relief firms claim they can help you in as little as 12 to 24 months, DMB Financial says their process takes 36 to 48 months to complete.

Types of Debt Addressed

While DMB Financial doesn't share much information on the types of debt they help settle on their website, debt settlement as a whole is targeted to unsecured debts. This means any type of debt that is not secured by collateral, which may include the following:

Credit Card Debt

With average credit card debt carried by U.S. households surging to approximately $9,151 as of February 2020, it's no wonder many consumers need help. DMB Financial can help you settle credit card bills for less than you currently owe.

Medical Bills

It's easy for medical bills to become a huge problem, and that's especially true if you don't have health insurance. As medical bills continue mounting, DMB Financial can work with hospitals and other medical providers to help you pay less than you owe.

Personal Loans and Payday Loans

Other personal debts you have can also qualify for debt settlement. This includes any unsecured personal loans you have, as well as payday loans or debts associated with them.

Since debt settlement is a process that works for unsecured debts, you can't use it to settle secured debts. Secured debt includes any loan you have that is secured by collateral, such as a mortgage loan or a car loan.

Client Onboarding

While DMB Financial doesn't list a minimum amount of debt you need to have to qualify for their services, they do offer a free consultation over the phone. When you call in, you'll speak with a certified Program Consultant who will go over your situation and explain the options available to you. If you decide to move forward, you'll be presented with a custom debt settlement plan tailored to your specific situation and your needs.

Customer Service

DMB Financial lets you email or call into the company for help, and they answer the phone in a timely manner. They also let you send messages to the company using the online client dashboard, which could be more convenient for you if you prefer not to talk over the phone or send email to a generic customer service address.

When it comes to their customer service hours, you can call in for help Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST. Customer service agents and debt relief specialists are not available on Sundays.

Company Reputation

It's important to be aware that, as a whole, the debt relief industry does not have an excellent reputation. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns against many debt relief scams, including ones that specifically target consumers who are struggling with credit card debt.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

The good news is, you can easily research debt relief companies online using resources like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau database. Unfortunately, DMB Financial has received 10 different complaints with the CFPB during the last three years.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

With that being said, DMB Financial does seem to have good reviews from its customers, including an average of 4.78 out of 5 stars across more than 1,700 reviews with the Better Business Bureau.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ DMB Financial also has an A+ rating with the BBB, which is partially based on their company reputation and reviews.

If you have a complaint about the services of a debt relief company, you can file a complaint with the FTC or call 877-FTC-HELP.

If you're leery about trying debt settlement, make sure to consider alternatives like credit counseling, debt management plans (DMPs), and even debt consolidation loans.

Average Relief Amount

DMB Financial doesn't make specific claims about the amount of debt they can help you save with debt settlement. However, a "results" page on their website implies that, in some cases, they have helped consumers save 50% or more off of the amount they owed even after accounting for debt settlement fees.

Average Time for Relief

This company claims they can help you settle debts for less than you owe so you can move on with your life, and they advertise a basic timeline of 36 to 48 months. Note that, while the length of your program can vary, many debt relief companies claim they can get you through their program in as little as 12 to 24 months.

Cost

While most debt relief companies claim they charge customers fees in the range of 15% to 25% of settled debt amounts, DMB Financial doesn't disclose their fees upfront. This is not necessarily a good sign since it shows the company is not interested in being totally transparent with potential customers.

