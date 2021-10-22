Contrary to popular belief, the vehicles that are most targeted by thieves aren't high-end luxury brands or new sports cars. Instead, they are often are older models without theft protection that are both easier to steal and desirable for parts, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's (NICB) latest annual auto theft report.

Key Takeaways Pickups and popular Japanese cars are top theft targets today, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's annual tracking of most-stolen vehicles.

Auto thefts reached record levels in 2020, NICB statistics show—with a vehicle stolen about every 36 seconds in the U.S.

While claims experience drives your auto insurance cost, theft-related factors can also come into play.

Auto Theft Hits Record Pace

For the second year in a row, the industry group found the Ford full-size pickup truck was the model most frequently stolen, followed by the Chevrolet full-size pickup. Rounding out the top 10 are the Honda Civic, Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, Nissan Altima, GMC full-size pickup, Toyota Corolla, Honda CR-V, and Dodge full-size pickup.

Ford, Chevy, and GMC pickups and the Honda CR-V in particular saw double-digit theft increase percentages in 2020 compared with 2019, says David Glawe, president and CEO of the NICB. Those trends follow other NICB data showing that overall auto thefts spiked to their highest level in a decade in 2020, and catalytic converter thefts were more than four times higher in 2020 than in the prior year.

"Auto thefts saw a dramatic increase in 2020 versus 2019," Glawe says, "in part due to the pandemic, an economic downturn, law enforcement realignment, depleted social and schooling programs, and, in still too many cases, owner complacency."

Overall, the NICB reports that there were 880,595 vehicle thefts nationwide in 2020, about one stolen vehicle every 36 seconds, up from 794,019 in 2019.