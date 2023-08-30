Do You Still Have Leverage in the Job Market? Depends on Your Industry.

The labor market has gotten worse for workers in recent months, but depending on the industry you work in, you still might have a lot of job options—and leverage over your employer.



Key Takeaways As the labor market cools, workers in some industries have held onto a lot of bargaining power, while employers have gotten more of an upper hand in others.



As of July, 2.3 workers quit for every one who was laid off or discharged, a lower "labor leverage ratio" than the peak in 2022, but higher than before the pandemic.



Workers in hospitality and healthcare are still in the driver's seat, with quits significantly outnumbering layoffs.



That’s according to the “labor leverage ratio,” a statistic developed last year by employment researcher Aaron Sojurner, an economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. The ratio is simply the number of workers who quit their jobs for every worker who gets laid off or discharged.



As of July, there were 2.3 resignations for every layoff, down from the peak of 3.4 in April 2022, but still higher than any month before the pandemic in Bureau of Labor Statistics data going back to 2000.



The outlook varies by industry: In restaurants and accommodation, where employers are still trying to fill 1.1 million job openings, quits still outnumber layoffs by a wide margin. In construction, it’s close to even. The chart below shows how much leverage workers have in each industry, shown as a six-month moving average to smooth out volatile month-to-month changes.



Charting the labor leverage ratio provides a more detailed picture of the job market as the Great Resignation grinds to a halt.

The Federal Reserve’s campaign of anti-inflation rate hikes has taken its toll on the hot job market over the last year and a half, reducing demand for goods and services, slowing the economy, and making employers less eager to hire than they were in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic when labor shortages fueled rabid demand for workers.

