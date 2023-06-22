Energy Department to Lend $9.2 Billion to Finance Ford EV Battery Plants

The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday it intends to lend $9.2 billion to battery maker BlueOval SK, a subsidiary of Ford (F), for the construction of three manufacturing plants that would produce batteries for the carmaker's electric vehicles (EVs).

Key Takeaways The U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office granted Ford subsidiary BlueOval SK a conditional $9.2 billion loan to construct three EV battery manufacturing facilities.

The plants, to be built in Kentucky and Tennessee, could support 5,000 construction jobs and up to 7,500 full time jobs once operational.

The Biden administration has made several tax incentives and subsidies to automakers conditional on investments in American manufacturing.

The plants, two in Kentucky and one in Tennessee, are expected to generate more than 120 gigawatt hours of battery power annually and replace the equivalent of 455 million gallons of gasoline per year for the lifetime of the vehicles powered by the batteries.

The loans are part of the Biden administration’s "Investing in America" agenda to onshore and reshore the manufacturing of green technologies.

The Biden administration aims to increase the electric share of all new car sales in the U.S. to 50% by 2030, reach net-zero electricity by 2035, and achieve a net-zero economy by 2050. The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law in August, also provides tax credits for EV battery production to facilitate the clean energy transition.

The plants could also reshape the local economies, creating up to 7,500 manufacturing jobs once they’re operational, along with up to 5,000 construction jobs. Through Ford’s workforce development program, the company is partnering with the Kentucky and Tennessee state governments to develop new technical schools and curricula to train future employees at these facilities.

BlueOval SK, or BOSK, is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and SK On, a South Korea-based battery manufacturer. It was formed in 2021 to supply Ford with batteries for its growing EV product line.

As of now, the Energy Department’s stance represents a conditional commitment, and formal approval of the loan depends on BlueOval SK satisfying a set of preconditions and requirements.

