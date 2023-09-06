Dominion Energy Sells 3 Gas Distribution Firms to Enbridge for $14 Billion

Dominion Energy (D) said it has sold its three natural gas distribution companies to Canada-based pipeline operator Enbridge (ENB) for $14 billion, including $4.6 billion in debt. The deal creates the largest natural gas utility franchise in North America.

Dominion on Tuesday said the three firms, East Ohio Gas Co., Public Service Co. of North Carolina, and Questar Gas Co., along with its related Wexpro Co., serve some 3 million homes and businesses in Ohio, North Carolina, Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho. They comprise approximately 78,000 miles of natural gas distribution, transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines.

The electricity and natural gas supplier noted the decision was “consistent with the previously outlined commitments and priorities” it made for its operations. Last year, Dominion announced what it called a “top-to-bottom business review” to boost its share price, which included preparations for the shift to higher demand for electricity arising from greater adoption of electric vehicles, data-center expansion, and moves to phase out the use of natural gas for home heating and cooking.

Dominion Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Blue said the company is continuing to “evaluate efficient sources of capital to solidly position our balance sheet for the long term while seeking to minimize any amount of external equity financing need.”

Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel said the assets his company is acquiring “have long useful lives and natural gas utilities are ‘must-have’ infrastructure.” He added that the three businesses are committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and are expected to “play a critical role in enabling a sustainable energy transition.”



The transaction is expected to be completed next year following approval from federal and state regulators.

Dominion Energy shares at midday Wednesday slumped nearly 2% to their lowest level since 2011. Shares of Enbridge also fell, declining about 5.5% at midday.