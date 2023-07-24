Domino's Profit Rises on Higher International Sales

Published July 24, 2023
Key Takeaways

  • Domino's earnings increased as international store sales advanced.
  • Overall sales missed forecasts on a drop in market basket pricing to stores and fewer orders from customers.
  • The company expects a boost in orders from its deal with Uber Technologies.

Domino’s (DPZ) shares climbed after the pizza delivery chain reported better-than-expected earnings, boosted by its overseas business.

Domino’s reported a fiscal 2023 second-quarter profit of $3.08 per share, a jump of 9.2% and more than analysts’ forecasts. The company noted that international same-store sales grew 3.6% while U.S. same-store sales were up 0.1%.

Overall revenue slid 3.8% to $1.02 billion. The company blamed the drop on lower supply chain revenue attributable to a 2.4% decrease in market basket pricing to stores, as well fewer orders because of higher prices.

CEO Russell Weiner said Domino’s is focused on improving its delivery growth in the U.S. He added that more than two-thirds of its locations worldwide will be able to take orders from Uber Eats following the deal struck recently with Uber Technologies (UBER) to put the Domino’s menu on the Uber Eats and Postmates apps.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza were up 2% in early trading on Monday following the news and hit the highest level since last August.

