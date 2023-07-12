Domino's Shares Soar After Striking App-Ordering Deal With Uber

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 on Wednesday after the pizza chain signed a deal with Uber Technologies (UBER) that would allow Domino’s U.S. customers to order food on Uber’s Uber Eats and Postmates apps.

Domino’s said the initial rollout of the program would begin in the fall in four pilot markets, and be available to the entire country by the end of the year. It noted that the deliveries would still be handled by Domino's franchisers.

Domino's CEO Russell Weiner said that Domino’s sells more food on its digital platform than any other pizza company in the U.S., and this move “provides access for Domino's and its franchisees to a new segment of customers and what we believe will be a meaningful amount of incremental delivery orders once it's widely available."

The company pointed out that it operates in 27 of the same international markets as Uber Eats, and the agreement offers an opportunity to extend the partnership further overseas. Weiner said doing so could make Domino’s available to millions of new customers around the world.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza jumped 11.2% to their highest level since November 2022 after the news.

