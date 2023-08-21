Dow Jones Today: Stocks Higher as Markets Try to Shake August Slump

Stocks rose at the market open Monday as U.S. equities try to shake off their late summer slump.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 3% so far this month, while the S&P 500 has slipped 4.8% and the Nasdaq has dropped 7.4%. Stocks have been under pressure from rising bond yields and a rocky Covid recovery in China.
Chinese stocks slumped again Monday after banks cut a key interest rate less than economists had expected, highlighting the country's need to promote growth and maintain stability. European stocks were up in the mid-afternoon and bond yields were also rising in early trading.
This week we'll get quarterly earnings reports from market darling Nvidia (NVDA) Wednesday afternoon, as well as more results from retailers, including Lowe's (LOW) on Tuesday and Dollar Tree (DLTR) on Thursday. Other big names reporting include Baidu Inc. (BIDU), Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), Autodesk (ADSK), and Intuit Inc. (INTU).
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW): Shares of the cybersecurity firm gained more than 12% after it beat earnings expectations after the bell Friday. Earnings of $1.44 a share topped analyst estimates, as did its full-year billing forecast.
- VMWare Inc. (VMW): Shares jumped more than 5% after chipmaker Broadcom won approval from British regulators for its $61 billion acquisition of the cloud computing company. Regulators in the U.S. and China are yet to approve the deal.
- Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Shares gained 3% after falling 11% last week after the EV maker cut prices in China multiple times in an effort to undercut competition in the world’s largest EV market.
- Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Shares gained a bit over 2% after analysts at KeyBanc and HSBC raised their price targets for the chipmaker ahead of its quarterly earnings report, due post-market Wednesday.
Losers:
- Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI): Shares of the AI-powered aviation booking company, which went public on Aug. 11, sank 12% after jumping more than 60% Friday on news its app has been made available on the Apple App Store.
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): The pharmaceutical company’s shares fell almost 2% after it said its exchange offer for its spun-off consumer products business, Kenvue (KVUE), was oversubscribed.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- Instagram-parent Meta Platforms (META) reportedly plans to launch a web version of its Threads app, expanding the reach of the microblogging service from just tablets and smartphones to computers.
- Shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) jumped 12% in pre-market trading after the cybersecurity provider reported a full-year billing forecast above analysts' expectations.
- NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) shares fell after it said it had identified errors in its financial statements that overstated results in the last three quarters.
- DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is reportedly in advanced talks to sell its Delrin resin units to the private equity firm The Jordan Company for about $1.8 billion.
- Shares of Jet.AI Inc. (JTAI) fell 16% in pre-market trading as investors took profits from a 60% jump Friday after the company made its AI-power flight booking platform available on Apple's App Store.
-Terry Lane
Stock Futures Show Equities Staging a Recovery
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% in early trading Monday.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.5%.
Nasdaq 100 futures contracts gained 0.7%.