Dow Jones Today: Stocks Higher as Markets Try to Shake August Slump

Stocks rose at the market open Monday as U.S. equities try to shake off their late summer slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 3% so far this month, while the S&P 500 has slipped 4.8% and the Nasdaq has dropped 7.4%. Stocks have been under pressure from rising bond yields and a rocky Covid recovery in China.

Chinese stocks slumped again Monday after banks cut a key interest rate less than economists had expected, highlighting the country's need to promote growth and maintain stability. European stocks were up in the mid-afternoon and bond yields were also rising in early trading.

This week we'll get quarterly earnings reports from market darling Nvidia (NVDA) Wednesday afternoon, as well as more results from retailers, including Lowe's (LOW) on Tuesday and Dollar Tree (DLTR) on Thursday. Other big names reporting include Baidu Inc. (BIDU), Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), Autodesk (ADSK), and Intuit Inc. (INTU).