Dow Jones Today: Stocks Mixed To Start the Week

Stocks were mixed at the market open, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both climbing modestly while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped.
The Dow fell 0.1%, or about 35 points, at the open. The S&P 500 rose 0.07% and the Nasdaq gained 0.4%.
All the major indexes posted gains last week. The Dow climbed 2.3%, its best showing since March. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively, both touching their highest levels since April 2022.
This week, earnings season takes off in earnest with reports from Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), International Business Machines (IBM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and United Airlines (UAL).
Investors will also be looking to retail sales data on Tuesday for an update on the health of consumer spending. Plus, fresh housing market data.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Pre-Market
Gainers:
- Chewy (CHWY): Shares of the online pet goods retailer were up almost 6% pre-market after an upgrade to "Buy" from "Neutral" by Goldman Sachs analysts with a $50 price target. Chewy stock closed at $37.99 on Friday.
- Activision Blizzard (ATVI): Shares of the video game maker rose nearly 4% after Microsoft (MSFT) reached an agreement with rival Sony to keep Call of Duty on its PlayStation system, in a bid to shore up support for its Activision acquisition.
- Tesla (TSLA): The electric car maker's shares gained 2% pre-market after its first Cybertruck, first unveiled by CEO Elon Musk in 2019, rolled off the factory floor in Austin, Texas.
Losers:
- Rivian (RIVN): Tesla crashed the electric truck maker's party with its Cybertruck unveiling. Rivian shares were down more than 4% pre-market. Still, the stock has gained more than 60% in the last month.
- Paramount Global (PARA): Shares of the entertainment company fell 2% after last Friday's decision by the Screen Actors' Guild to go on strike, joining the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May 2.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
- The president of the Teamsters labor union asked the White House not to intervene in the event of a strike by United Parcel Service (UPS) workers.
Futures Dip at the Start of the Week
Dow futures were down 0.25% as of about 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday.
S&P 500 futures slid more modestly, falling 0.13%.
Nasdaq futures are nearly unchanged.