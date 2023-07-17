Dow Jones Today: Stocks Mixed To Start the Week

Stocks were mixed at the market open, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both climbing modestly while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped.

The Dow fell 0.1%, or about 35 points, at the open. The S&P 500 rose 0.07% and the Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

All the major indexes posted gains last week. The Dow climbed 2.3%, its best showing since March. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose 2.4% and 3.3%, respectively, both touching their highest levels since April 2022.

This week, earnings season takes off in earnest with reports from Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), International Business Machines (IBM), Goldman Sachs (GS), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and United Airlines (UAL).

Investors will also be looking to retail sales data on Tuesday for an update on the health of consumer spending. Plus, fresh housing market data.