Dow Jones Today: Stocks Eke Out Gains, Dow Clinches Longest Winning Streak Since 2019

Dow, on a Tear, Notches Longest Winning Streak Since 2019 On another day of mostly positive earnings reports, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, or 109 points, to mark eight-straight days of gains, the index's longest winning streak since September 2019. Verizon (VZ) led the Dow higher, rising 5% to rebound from Monday's selloff linked to concerns that the telecom company could be held liable for the environmental damages and health effects of lead-sheathed cables. Shares of competitor AT&T (T) jumped 8% today. Salesforce (CRM) shares rose 2.7% to $234 after the company made available to customers several new artificial intelligence tools, prompting Mizuho Securities to raise its price target for the software provider to $260 from $250. Cisco Systems (CSCO) gained 2.3% after a JPMorgan analyst raised its rating on the networking infrastructure company to ‘Overweight’ from ‘Neutral,' citing an improving outlook for orders. Goldman Sachs (GS) shares rose 0.9% despite profit falling 58% year-over-year in the second quarter. Earnings of $3.08 a share came in below the $3.16 a share that analysts were anticipating.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) rose 0.7% after a Bloomberg report that the iPhone maker was working to build its own large language model chatbot similar to ChatGPT. Boeing (BA) was the worst-performing of the Dow 30 stocks, falling 1.4% ahead of its earnings report next week. Microsoft (MSFT) lost 1.3% after closing at an all-time high yesterday. The company extended its deadline to acquire video game maker Activision Blizzard until Oct. 18 while the two companies work to win over antitrust regulators in the U.K. and U.S. -Terry Lane

Netflix Scraps Cheapest Ad-Free Plan Netflix (NFLX) has nixed its least-expensive ad-free plan in the U.S. as it seeks to boost uptake of its new ad-supported plans. The basic plan, now unavailable to new or returning customers, cost $9.99 a month, compared with Netflix's $15.49 standard ad-free plan and its $6.99 ad-supported basic plan. The company noted on its plans and pricing page that current subscribers will not be moved to a more or less expensive plan until they voluntarily cancel or change their subscription. Netflix's ad-supported plans are just one measure the company has taken to boost revenue in the face of stalling subscriber growth. The company rolled out password-sharing restrictions in May and introduced an option to pay to add extra users to existing plans. Those changes have paid off, with subscriber growth in the first days of Netflix's password-sharing crackdown exceeding the earliest days of Covid-19. Investors will get their first glimpse at the impact of paid sharing on Netflix's finances when the company reports earnings after markets close today. Netflix stock was up 0.5% in the late afternoon.

Midday Market Movers AT&T (T): Shares were up 8% in intraday trading Wednesday just two days after falling 7% to a three-decade low. The company has been embroiled in controversy after a Wall Street Journal report last week accusing the telecom giant of laying cables it knew contained dangerous amounts of lead. Northern Trust (NTRS): Shares jumped 14% after the financial services firm reported results. Earnings per share fell 16% from a year ago to $1.56, while revenue declined 1% year-over-year. Elevance Health (ELV): Shares of the health insurer gained 6% after the company beat earnings expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Joby Aviation (JOBY): Shares of the electric aircraft maker fell 18% after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to underweight. Toast, Inc. (TOST): Shares of the payment technology company plummeted 16% after complaints from restaurants caused it to scrap a 99-cent processing fee.

Carvana Reworks Debt, Posts Q2 Records, and Announces $1 Billion Stock Sale Shares of Carvana (CVNA) skyrocketed over 36% on Wednesday after the online used car dealer reworked its debt obligations, reducing them by $1.2 billion. Carvana indicated it struck an agreement with a group of noteholders representing in excess of 90% of its existing unsecured notes. The company explained that the deal would eliminate more than 83% of those note maturities due in 2025 and 2027, lowering its interest expenses by more than $430 million a year for the next two years. That came as the company reported its second quarter results, which showed Carvana had its best quarter ever for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and total gross profit per unit. While the company lost $0.55 per share in the period, that was less than half of analysts’ estimates. -Bill McColl

Goldman Profit Down 58% On GreenSky Goodwill Write-Down, Real Estate Investments Net earnings at Goldman Sachs (GS) plunged 58% in the second quarter as it wrote off goodwill for its GreenSky consumer lending platform and marked down real estate investments all while investment bank dealmaking—a big source of revenue—slowed down. Goldman’s profits slumped to near three-year lows on the heels of a $504 million write-down of goodwill related to GreenSky, a platform for home improvement consumer loans that Goldman acquired in 2021 for $2.24 billion. The acquisition was part of a push into retail banking that hasn't quite worked out for Goldman. The bank completed the sale of its unsecured loan portfolio at Marcus—its retail-focused bank—for a gain of about $100 million. The GreenSky write-down, real estate losses, and Marcus sale together brought down Goldman's net earnings by $1.4 billion, its earnings per share by $3.95, and its return on equity (ROE)—a key metric of a bank's profitability—by 5.2 percentage points. Meanwhile, investment banking fees fell 20% compared to the second quarter of last year due to a slowdown in the number of deals. Shares were up 1.6% midday. -Fatima Attarwala

Tesla Requests to Expand Berlin Factory To Be Germany’s Largest Tesla’s (TSLA) Berlin-area factory could become the largest car manufacturing facility in Germany if authorities will let it.

The electric car maker filed a request with German authorities to double the capacity of its Berlin plant, Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, allowing it to produce up to one million cars a year, according to documents published Wednesday by the local environmental ministry. The expanded plant could also produce 100 gigawatt hours of battery capacity annually.

Regulators have already approved some additions to the plant, but full approval of Tesla’s three-phase plan is pending an environmental impact review.

The company could face pushback from local residents, whose concerns over its impact on the local water supply slowed construction of the plant, which opened in March 2022 after nearly two years of construction. Tesla stock was up 1.6% Wednesday morning ahead of its second-quarter earnings, to be released after markets close.

Microsoft-Activision Deal Deadline Extended to Oct. 18 Microsoft (MSFT) has reached an agreement with Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to extend the deadline for its $69 billion acquisition of the video game developer to Oct. 18. The original deadline was July 18, but Microsoft's acquisition has been delayed by investigations and lawsuits by U.S. and European regulators. The terms of the deadline extension entitle Activision shareholders to a one-time $0.99 dividend and raise the penalty Microsoft will pay Activision if it fails to close the deal on time. U.S. regulators were dealt a blow last week when a federal court denied the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) injunction request, saying the agency failed to prove the merger would stymy competition in cloud gaming. The FTC has said it will appeal the decision. Meanwhile, Microsoft is negotiating with U.K.'s Competition and Market Authority (CMA), which sued in April to block the deal. "As we near the finish line, today's extension with @activision enables us to focus on addressing comprehensively and properly the UK's statutory requirements while sustaining fully our obligations across the EU," tweeted Microsoft President Brad Smith. Microsoft shares fell 0.3% Wednesday morning. Shares of Activision Blizzard were down 0.8%.

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Pre-Market Gainers: Carvana (CVNA): Shares of the online used car retailer jumped nearly 25% in pre-market trading after the company reached a deal with debtors to trim $1.2 billion off its $8.5 billion debt load.

VMWare (VMW): Shares climbed almost 8% after Broadcom’s (AVGO) proposed $69 billion acquisition of the cloud-computing company gained provisional approval from UK regulators.

Elevance Health (ELV): Shares of the health insurer gained 6% after the company beat earnings expectations and raised its full-year guidance. Losers: Omnicom Group (OMC): Shares of the advertising and marketing firm sank more than 7% after reporting lower-than-expected revenue for the second quarter.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR): The broker’s shares were down 5% in pre-market trading after missing earnings estimates. The company reported earnings of $1.32 per share, against estimates of $1.40.

