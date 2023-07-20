Dow Jones Today: Nasdaq Plummets; Dow Pulls Off Longest Winning Streak in 5 Years

Shares of Equifax Tumble on Lowered Guidance, Softer Mortgage Market Shares of Equifax (EFX) plunged 8.9% as the credit rating service slashed its full-year sales and profit outlook, blaming a weak mortgage market. Equifax said, because of falling home loan originations, it now expects 2023 revenue to be $5.30 billion at the midpoint, down from the previous $5.33 billion. It sees earnings per share (EPS) of $6.98 at the midpoint, compared to the earlier $7.10, as mortgage revenue falls. CEO Mark Begor indicated that Equifax anticipates “the weaker than expected U.S. mortgage market that we saw in June to continue.” He added mortgage originations are likely to drop about 37% this year, 5 percentage points below prior estimates. Equifax noted that it was accelerating its cost-cutting efforts this year from $200 million to $210 million. It plans to save $275 million in 2024. -Bill McColl

Blackstone Reaches Asset Milestone, But Earnings Slide Private investment giant Blackstone Inc. (BX) said today it surpassed $1 trillion in assets under management in the second quarter, the first alternative manager ever to eclipse that threshold. However, the symbolic peak didn't stop investors from pushing the company's stock down 0.6% Thursday after the firm reported an expected 38% decline in its key second-quarter profit metric. Blackstone said its distributable earnings—profit available to shareholders—fell to $1.2 billion, or $0.93 per share, from $2 billion in the same period a year ago. The per-share results exceeded the consensus projection of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv and FactSet by a penny. The profit slide reflected a drop in asset sales, primarily in the firm's real estate and credit businesses. Net earnings from asset sales plunged to $388.4 million from $2.2 billion in the same quarter last year. Higher interest rates and uncertain economic conditions have contributed to a weak mergers-and-acquisitions climate. That hampered deals, particularly in a challenged commercial real estate market. -Lyle Niedens

Sirius XM Stock Pops, Trading Paused Trading in Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) was halted Thursday afternoon after an apparent short squeeze sent the stock soaring over 30%. Short interest on the stock is high, with about 35% of the company’s float shorted. That makes it one of the most heavily bet against stocks in the Russell 3000, a broad index of U.S. equities.

American Airlines Stock Nosedives After Earnings Report Shares of American Airlines (AAL) sank 6% Thursday even though the company beat earnings estimates and raised its full-year guidance, citing relentless travel demand. American posted earnings per share of $1.92, compared with analysts’ forecast of $1.59. Revenue was a record $14.1 billion, while analysts expected $13.7 billion. The airline also raised its full-year earnings forecast to a range of $3-$3.75, from the $2.50-$3.50 range it shared in May. American noted its earnings forecast accounts for the impact of expected labor agreements. The airlines reached a deal with its pilots’ union in May that includes a 40% raise over four years, though that tentative deal could be in jeopardy. American’s pilots, seeing the deal struck between rival United Airlines (UAL) and its pilots, have reportedly been pushing for better terms.

IBM Shares Climb on Gross Margin Beat, Rising Demand for AI Products IBM (IBM) shares gained 2% as of Thursday afternoon after the technology giant beat earnings estimates, touting client demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) products and the success of productivity initiatives. IBM posted fiscal 2023 second-quarter profit of $2.18 per share. Revenue fell 0.4% to $15.48 billion, which was short of forecasts. The adjusted gross margin was 55.9%, better than anticipated. CFO James Kavanaugh noted the gross margin gain was “driven by our improving portfolio mix and productivity initiatives.” The company cut its workforce by 3,900 in January. -Bill McColl

Midday Market Movers Zions Bancorp (ZION): Zions is the best-performing stock in the S&P 500, rising 10% after analysts at Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley raised their price targets on the stock following a mixed second-quarter earnings report. MarketAxess (MKTX): Shares of the fintech firm rose more than 6% after the company beat earnings estimates on strong Eurobond trading. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Shares were up 6% midday after the company’s second-quarter earnings beat analysts’ estimates on a 13% jump in med tech sales. Carvana (CVNA): Shares of the online used car retailer fell 16%, giving up some of yesterday’s 40% gain on the back of its earnings surprise and a plan to reduce its debt load. Infosys (INFY): Shares of the software services provider dropped 9% after the company lowered its full-year revenue outlook. Equifax (EFX): Shares slumped 10% after the credit-reporting company missed earnings estimates and lowered its full-year outlook, citing a weak mortgage market.

Discover Shares Tumble As It Suspends Buybacks on Regulatory Issues Discover Financial Services (DFS) stock plummeted 17% Thursday after it disclosed in its second-quarter earnings report regulatory issues involving the misclassification of its credit cards. Since mid-2007, the company incorrectly classified some credit cards into its highest pricing tier. While the cardholders were not affected, merchants were charged more than they should have been to accept the cards. The company could be on the hook for up to $364 million in refunds to merchants. Additionally, Discover is facing another consumer compliance probe from the FDIC separate from the card misclassification matter. While an internal review of compliance, risk management, and corporate governance is pending, Discover paused its share buybacks. During the second quarter, the Illinois-based digital banking provider repurchased about 6.8 million shares for $700 million. -Fatima Attarwala

TSMC's Profit Drops for the First Time in 4 Years Amid Electronics Demand Decline Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), or TSMC for short, fell more than 4% in early trading on Thursday after reporting a drop in profit for the first time in four years amid a decline in demand for electronics. TSMC reported net income of 181.8 billion New Taiwan dollars ($5.85 billion) for the second quarter, a 23.3% drop from the same period a year ago and the first decline for the Apple supplier since 2019 as sales for smartphones and other devices that use its chips declined. Apple, TSMC’s biggest customer, reported its second consecutive drop in overall sales for its electronic devices in the quarter ending April 1, and blamed the “challenging macroeconomic environment.” Apple wasn't alone. The global smartphone market declined 11% in the second quarter from a year ago, according to figures from research firm Canalys. -Vaidik Trivedi

Tesla Shares Fall As Price Cuts Hurt Profitability Despite Record Q2 Revenue Tesla's (TSLA) aggressive price reduction strategy hurt the company’s profitability in the second quarter of the year, despite record revenue and deliveries. Tesla shares fell 7% Thursday morning, as Elon Musk reiterated his stance of "sacrificing margins" to drum up sales volume. Tesla's second-quarter operating margins were 9.6% lower compared to the same period last year due to the company's price-cut strategy. And Musk remains unfazed. “It does make sense to sacrifice margins in favor of making more vehicles because we think in the not-too-distant future they will have a dramatic valuation increase," he said during the earnings call Wednesday. Some analysts agree. "Tesla is seeing steady demand post price cuts in the U.S. and China with margins now in stabilization mode that should bottom over the next 1-2 quarters," wrote analysts at Wedbush Securities in their post-earnings note. After reporting record deliveries, Tesla’s automotive revenue rose $275 million from the prior quarter, and 46% over the same period a year ago. Services revenue also increased nearly $300 million from the prior quarter, or 47% year-over-year. Free cash flow of $1.01 billion trailed estimates of $2.18 billion, but the company still added $700 million to its cash pile, which now totals $23 billion. -Kevin George

Netflix Stumbles but May Still Have an Edge Over Peers Shares of Netflix fell 8% Thursday morning after the company reported mixed earnings—with revenue coming in below estimates while earnings surpassing forecasts. But the results could belie its strength relative to peers during a challenging year. Rivals including Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) and The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) have cut content from their streaming platforms to reduce costs as they struggle to maintain free cash flow. Meanwhile, Netflix's operating margin improved to 22% from 20% a year ago as the company has tightened expense management. And its free cash flow for the second quarter—$1.3 billion—was about 100 times greater than the same period last year. Netflix's robust library of TV shows and movies, augmented by increased U.S. interest in its international titles, may help insulate it from strikes by Hollywood writers and actors. It could even increase its skyrocketing cash flow throughout the year if spending slows amid those strikes. -Nathan Reiff

Jobless Claims Slip Unexpectedly Initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, with the Labor Department reporting an advance figure of 228,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the prior week. The 4-week moving average decreased 9,250 to 237,500. The number of people collecting unemployment was 1,754,000 in the first week of July, a 33,000 increase from the week before but down from the 1.8 million insured unemployed in April.

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket Gainers: Catalent (CTLT): Shares of the contract drug maker jumped more than 6% premarket after the Wall Street Journal reported activist investor Elliott Investment Management had built up a “significant” stake in the company and was pushing for changes to its board.



D.R. Horton (DHI): Shares of the homebuilder rose 4% after the company beat revenue and earnings estimates. It also raised its full-year guidance, citing pent up demand and easing labor and supply shortages.



United Airlines (UAL): Shares rose 2.5% premarket after the airline reported record second-quarter earnings and forecast a strong third quarter. Losers: Netflix (NFLX): Netflix shares fell more than 6% before markets opened after the company reported mixed earnings, with earnings coming in above estimates but disappointing guidance for the third quarter weighing on shares.



Tesla (TSLA): Shares fell 4% after the EV maker beat on earnings and revenue, but reported its narrowest margins in at least a year.



Discover Financial (DFS): Shares of the financial services company fell 12% after its quarterly earnings and revenue fell short of analyst estimates.

5 Things to Know Before Markets Open on Thursday Here’s what investors need to know to start their day: Tesla shares fell in premarket trading after reporting a third consecutive quarter of contracting margins. Netflix shares also dropped premarket on weaker-than-expected revenue guidance, despite strong subscriber growth. Johnson & Johnson reported strong sales and higher net income on the strength of its medical technology business. Shares of IBM dipped after revenue for the second quarter came in under expectations. Jobless claims are projected to rise slightly, while home sales are expected to dip.