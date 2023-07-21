Live Coverage

Dow Jones Today: Stock Futures Rising After Dow Clinches Longest Winning Streak Since 2017

By
Colin Laidley
Updated July 21, 2023
Stock futures rose before the opening bell Friday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its ninth consecutive day of gains, a feat it last achieved in September 2017.

Earnings take a breather today after a busy week of corporate results. American Express (AXP) disappointed with its earnings Friday morning, reporting its weakest volume growth in over two years and revenue below estimates. Shares fell 4% in premarket trading.

Markets finished mixed yesterday, with the Dow rising 0.4%. Big losses for Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) after their own disappointing earnings reports sunk the S&P 500 and Nasdaq by 0.7% and 2%, respectively.

Stock Making the Biggest Premarket Moves

38 minutes ago

Gainers:

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC): Shares of the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is attempting to take Donald Trump’s social media company public via merger, were up 25% in premarket trading after striking a deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle fraud charges.
  • Keycorp (KEY): Shares of the regional bank rose 2.5% premarket after yesterday reporting that deposits—a major concern during March’s bank failures—rose nearly 1% in the second quarter.
  • Rivian (RIVN): The electric truck maker's shares rose 3% alongside other electric vehicle stocks, including Lucid Group (LCID), up 2.3%, and Tesla (TSLA), up 1.2%.

Losers:

  • American Express (AXP): Shares of the credit card company fell 3% after reporting its slowest pace of volume growth in more than 2 years in the second quarter. 
  • Intuitive Surgical (ISRG): Shares of the surgical robotics company fell almost 4% after reporting weaker-than-expected second-quarter installation.
  • CSX Corp. (CSX): The railroad operator’s stock fell 4% on its own weak earnings report, with both revenue and earnings per share declining in the most recent quarter.

5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

56 minutes ago

Here’s what investors need to know to start their day

  1. Several big tech companies, including Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG; GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) agreed to AI safeguards brokered by the White House. 
  2. Shares of railroad operator CSX Corp. (CSX) fell 3% premarket after missing second-quarter revenue estimates. 
  3. United Airlines (UAL) CEO said pilots are turning down promotions, hurting the company’s flight capacity. 
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) delayed production of its Arizona microchip plant to 2025. 
  5. AMC Entertainment (AMC) is backing off its “Sightline” pricing plan, in which theatergoers are charged more for better seats.

Stock Futures in the Green Friday Morning

57 minutes ago

Futures connected to the Dow were up 0.05% early Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures chart (July 21, 2023)

S&P 500 futures were more firmly positive, rising 0.3%.

S&P 500 futures contracts chart (July 21, 2023)

And Nasdaq-100 futures were up even more, climbing 0.6%.

Nasdaq futures contracts (July 21, 2023)
