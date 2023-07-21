Dow Jones Today: Stock Futures Rising After Dow Clinches Longest Winning Streak Since 2017

Stock futures rose before the opening bell Friday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its ninth consecutive day of gains, a feat it last achieved in September 2017.

Earnings take a breather today after a busy week of corporate results. American Express (AXP) disappointed with its earnings Friday morning, reporting its weakest volume growth in over two years and revenue below estimates. Shares fell 4% in premarket trading.

Markets finished mixed yesterday, with the Dow rising 0.4%. Big losses for Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) after their own disappointing earnings reports sunk the S&P 500 and Nasdaq by 0.7% and 2%, respectively.