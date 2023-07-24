Dow Jones Today: Stocks Rise To Kick Off Big Week of Earnings, Fed Decision

Stocks were up midday Monday, kicking off a week chock full of earnings and economic data, plus a rate decision from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow led the major indexes, rising more than 0.5% in the morning, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq crept up 0.2%.
This week, investors will be reviewing earnings reports from some of the world's largest tech companies, including Microsoft (MSFT) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG; GOOGL)—both reporting Tuesday—and Meta Platforms (META), reporting Wednesday.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the central bank's policymaking body, meets this week, as well. Investors widely expect the group to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to their highest level since 2001.
Plus, plenty of economic data to digest, including an advance estimate of second-quarter GDP and personal consumption expenditures (PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.
Stocks finished last week mixed, with the Dow rising for its tenth consecutive day on Friday to close out its longest winning streak since 2017. The index rose 2.2% from Monday to Friday. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% in the week, while the Nasdaq fell 0.6% after a disastrous Thursday in which the tech-heavy index lost 2%.
Crude Oil Prices Jump to 3-Month High as OPEC Production Cuts Squeeze Supply
The price of crude oil futures contracts rose more than 2.6% Monday to more than $79 a barrel, their highest since mid-April.
Oil prices have been boosted by production cuts from Russia and Saudi Arabia. The latter cut oil production by 1 million barrels per day in July, a cut it has said it will extend into August. And earlier this month, Russia’s deputy prime minister said his country would cut its supply by 500,000 barrels a day starting in August.
The countries are the world’s two largest exporters of crude oil, and juggernauts within OPEC and OPEC+, the international alliances that exercise massive influence over global oil prices. OPEC has been steadily cutting production throughout the year to counter falling oil prices, which spiked last year amid massive consumer demand and sanctions on Russian oil.
Crude futures contracts have fallen 16% from a year ago, while the average price of gasoline in the U.S. has come down more than 17% to $3.60 a gallon, according to AAA.
Dominos Shares Rise, Boosted by International Sales
Domino’s (DPZ) shares were up 2% midday after the pizza delivery chain reported better-than-expected earnings, boosted by its overseas business.
Domino’s reported a fiscal 2023 second-quarter profit of $3.08 per share, a jump of 9.2% and more than analysts’ forecasts. The company noted that international same-store sales grew 3.6% while U.S. same-store sales were up 0.1%.
CEO Russell Weiner said Domino’s is focused on improving its delivery growth in the U.S. He added that more than two-thirds of its locations worldwide will be able to take orders from Uber Eats following the deal struck recently with Uber Technologies (UBER) to put the Domino’s menu on the Uber Eats and Postmates apps.
-Bill McColl
Johnson & Johnson Offers Exchange for Shares of Spinoff Kenvue
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will spin off at least 80.1% of its shares in consumer health company Kenvue (KVUE) through an exchange offer, the company said Monday.
J&J shareholders will have the choice to exchange all, some, or none of their common stock shares with Kenvue's shares at a 7% discount.
Shares of J&J rose about 1.7% Monday morning after rising 7% last week on better-than-expected earnings.
-Fatima Attarwala
Business Activity Slowed to a Five-Month Low in July
Business activity growth slowed to its lowest level in months in July, with weaker demand among U.S. consumers contributing to a gloomier outlook for business.
S&P Global’s Flash U.S. PMI Composite Output Index fell in July to a five-month low of 52 from 53.2 in June. The slowdown in business activity was primarily attributable to a slowdown in services activity, with the services index also falling to a five-month low while the manufacturing index rose from June.
Businesses noted the negative impact higher interest rates and high prices were having on domestic demand. Though a slump in spending by U.S. consumers was slightly offset by a surge in international business, with service providers recording their fastest rise in new business from outside the country since May 2022.
“July is seeing an unwelcome combination of slower economic growth, weaker job creation, gloomier business confidence and sticky inflation,” said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
He added, “The darkening picture adds downside risks to output growth in the coming months which, alongside the slowing in the pace of expansion in July, will keep alive fear that the US economy may yet succumb to another downturn before the year is out.”
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC): Shares of the movie theater chain jumped more than 36% before the open on Monday. The company filed a revised stock conversion proposal over the weekend after a judge on Friday blocked its plan to convert its AMC Preferred Equity (APE) to common stock.
- Nio Inc. (NIO): The Chinese electric car maker’s shares rose more than 2% after an upgrade analysts at JPMorgan Chase rose their price target to $9 from $8.50. Nio closed at $10.58 on Friday.
- Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Shares rose 2% after an upgrade to "outperform" from "market perform" by an SVB MoffettNathanson analyst, who wrote of “an inflection in the business that consensus is currently missing.”
- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD): Shares of the entertainment company gained 1.5% on the success of its summer blockbuster, Barbie, which had the largest opening weekend of any film this year, grossing $155 million.
Losers:
- Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange fell 3% alongside Bitcoin, which dropped 2.5% to about $29,000 early Monday morning.
- Unilever PLC (UL): Shares of the consumer goods company fell more than 2% after the company said it would comply should Russian employees be conscripted to fight in Ukraine. The company reports quarterly earnings Tuesday.
- Tesla (TSLA): Shares lost about 1.5% after UBS downgraded the stock to underweight, saying a demand boost prompted by price cuts is already priced into the $260 stock.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here’s what investors need to know today:
- Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) jumped 50% in premarket trading after the theater chain filed a revised stock conversion proposal.
- The Warner Bros. (WBD) film Barbie had the best opening box office weekend of 2023, making $155 million.
- Chevron (CVX) released a better-than-expected quarterly performance update this weekend, setting the stage for the oil giant’s earnings report on Friday.
- Tesla (TSLA) shares dropped 1.2% to trade below $260 after a UBS analyst downgraded the electric vehicle maker to “Neutral” from "Buy,” while also raising its target price to $270 from $220.
- The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), to be released Monday morning, is expected to rise, while economists predict the services index will fall.
-Terry Lane
Futures Up Ahead of Opening Bell
Dow Jones Industrial Average E-mini futures gained 0.05% before markets opened Monday.
Futures contracts connected to the S&P 500 rose 0.16%.
Nasdaq futures were up 0.26%.