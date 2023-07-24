Dow Jones Today: Stocks Rise To Kick Off Big Week of Earnings, Fed Decision

Stocks were up midday Monday, kicking off a week chock full of earnings and economic data, plus a rate decision from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow led the major indexes, rising more than 0.5% in the morning, while the S&P 500 gained 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq crept up 0.2%.

This week, investors will be reviewing earnings reports from some of the world's largest tech companies, including Microsoft (MSFT) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG; GOOGL)—both reporting Tuesday—and Meta Platforms (META), reporting Wednesday.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the central bank's policymaking body, meets this week, as well. Investors widely expect the group to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to their highest level since 2001.

Plus, plenty of economic data to digest, including an advance estimate of second-quarter GDP and personal consumption expenditures (PCE), the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Stocks finished last week mixed, with the Dow rising for its tenth consecutive day on Friday to close out its longest winning streak since 2017. The index rose 2.2% from Monday to Friday. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% in the week, while the Nasdaq fell 0.6% after a disastrous Thursday in which the tech-heavy index lost 2%.