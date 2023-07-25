Dow Jones Today: Stocks Up Ahead of Google, Microsoft Earnings

Stocks rose Tuesday morning after industrial heavyweights 3M Co. (MMM) and General Electric Co. (GE) beat earnings forecasts and raised their full-year earnings guidance, boosting market optimism.

The Nasdaq rose 1% in anticipation of earnings reports from big tech firms Microsoft (MSFT) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG; GOOGL) after markets close. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, setting it on course for a 12th-straight day of gains.

Investors will be looking to Microsoft and Google for updates on artificial intelligence products and their monetization. Their results could set the tone for Meta Platforms (META) when it reports tomorrow. Visa (V) is also scheduled to report after the bell today.

Shares of General Electric and 3M both rose more than 5% after the companies raised their full-year earnings expectations, both citing cost controls and improved efficiency. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), RTX Corp. (RTX, formerly Raytheon), General Motors Co. (GM), and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) also reported before the bell.

The Federal Reserve's July meeting starts today. The bank's policymaking body, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), is widely expected to raise the federal funds rate tomorrow by 25 basis points to a range of 5.25-5.50%, its highest since 2001.

Stocks rose across the board yesterday, with the Dow rising 0.5% to clinch 11 consecutive days of gains, its longest streak since February 2017. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% while the Nasdaq crept up 0.2%.