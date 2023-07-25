Dow Jones Today: Stocks Up Ahead of Google, Microsoft Earnings

Stocks rose Tuesday morning after industrial heavyweights 3M Co. (MMM) and General Electric Co. (GE) beat earnings forecasts and raised their full-year earnings guidance, boosting market optimism.
The Nasdaq rose 1% in anticipation of earnings reports from big tech firms Microsoft (MSFT) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG; GOOGL) after markets close. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%, setting it on course for a 12th-straight day of gains.
Investors will be looking to Microsoft and Google for updates on artificial intelligence products and their monetization. Their results could set the tone for Meta Platforms (META) when it reports tomorrow. Visa (V) is also scheduled to report after the bell today.
Shares of General Electric and 3M both rose more than 5% after the companies raised their full-year earnings expectations, both citing cost controls and improved efficiency. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), RTX Corp. (RTX, formerly Raytheon), General Motors Co. (GM), and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) also reported before the bell.
The Federal Reserve's July meeting starts today. The bank's policymaking body, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), is widely expected to raise the federal funds rate tomorrow by 25 basis points to a range of 5.25-5.50%, its highest since 2001.
Stocks rose across the board yesterday, with the Dow rising 0.5% to clinch 11 consecutive days of gains, its longest streak since February 2017. The S&P 500 gained 0.4% while the Nasdaq crept up 0.2%.
GM Shares Down on EV, Cost Cutting Concerns Despite Strong Outlook
General Motors (GM) posted better-than-expected results and raised its outlook again, but concerns about the carmaker’s cost-cutting moves and electric vehicle (EV) production sent shares lower.
GM reported fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91, with revenue jumping 25.1% to $44.75 billion. Both exceeded forecasts. The company also raised its 2023 guidance for the second time this year, predicting adjusted profit of $12 billion to $14 billion, up from the previous $11 billion to $13 billion.
However, GM explained it was reducing expenditures through this year by $3 billion instead of the earlier estimate of $2 billion. In addition, Jacobson noted the company is having a “challenging” time producing a new type of battery pack for use in its EVs. He indicated GM is anticipating making 100,000 EVs in the second half of the year.
Shares of General Motors fell nearly 4% Tuesday, but remain up for the year.
-Bill McColl
Midday Market Movers
Packaging Corp of America (PKG): Shares of the packaging manufacturer jumped more than 10% after it said earnings declined less than expected in the second quarter on lower operating costs and freight expenses.
MSCI Inc. (MSCI): Shares of the research and analytics firm gained 9% after it reported second-quarter net income rose 17% year-over-year to $247 million on a 13% increase in sales.
PulteGroup Inc. (PHM): The homebuilder’s stock rose 6% after it reported second-quarter earnings of $720 million, or $3.21 a share, an improvement of 48 cents per share over the same period last year.
RTX Corp. (RTX): Shares of the aerospace and defense company formerly known as Raytheon plummeted more than 12% after it disclosed a manufacturing defect in its Pratt & Whitney jet engines that will require it to recall hundreds of aircraft.
Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK): The airline’s stock fell 10% despite beating earnings expectations after it shared disappointing estimates for the third quarter. The airline expects revenue growth of 0-3%, compared with top-line growth of 7% last quarter. The news sank other airline stocks including Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), both down about 5%.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT): Shares of the tire company sank 6% after it gave in to pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management, agreeing to appoint three new board members and launch an internal review of its business.
Unilever Stock Up 5% Following Earnings Beat Driven by Price Growth
Shares of Unilever PLC (UL) were up almost 5% on Tuesday morning following the consumer goods giant's second-quarter earnings beat.
While sales volume declined slightly by 0.2%, underlying sales grew in the first half of the year and ultimately came out at 9.1% more than the first half of 2022 thanks to 9.4% price growth.
"We're past peak inflation now, but there will continue to be a high level of pricing growth," Unilever finance chief Graeme Pitkethly told Reuters.
Competitors Nestle S.A. (NSRGY) and Procter and Gamble Co. (PG) will also report earnings this week, offering heightened visibility into the consumer goods and staples sector.
-Vivian Medithi
Verizon Beats Profit Expectations on Strong Subscriber Growth
Strong subscriber growth amid a successful 5G rollout propelled better-than-expected earnings at Verizon (VZ), even as profits fell from the year-ago quarter.
The company added an unexpected 8,000 net new wireless subscribers, compared to expectations for a loss of 11,000. This was attributed to the company’s successful 5G rollout, which as of March had reached up to 200 million customers in the U.S.
The unexpected boost from wireless services helped Verizon offset some headwinds to its earnings. Consolidated net income for the second quarter came in at $4.8 billion. While profits fell 10.3% from the same quarter last year, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 were above the $1.17 consensus estimate.
Verizon shares were up 0.8% late Tuesday morning.
-Mack Wilowski
General Electric Stock Soars on Earnings Growth, Strong Aviation Sales
General Electric (GE) increased revenue and earnings last quarter, prompting the aerospace and energy company to raise its full-year guidance while it prepares to split its businesses.
On the strength of its aerospace business, GE grew its earnings per share by 89% to $0.68 in the second quarter, up from $0.36 in the same period last year. Revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $15.9 billion, while profit jumped 37% over the same period to reach $1.4 billion.
GE shares were trading more than 5% higher early Tuesday following the news.
-Terry Lane
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- Unilever (UL): Shares of the Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream maker rose 5% premarket after the company reported better-than-expected earnings, with revenue rising 8% year-over-year on price hikes.
- General Electric (GE): Shares jumped 3.7% in early trading after the company beat analysts’ earnings estimates and raised its full-year cash flow and sales guidance.
- Verizon (VZ): The telecom giant’s stock rose more than 2% after it reported a higher-than-expected profit in the second quarter.
Losers:
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC): The meme stock fell 8% premarket after soaring more than 30% yesterday.
- Spotify Technologies N.V. (SPOT): Shares of the music streaming company fell 6% after it missed analysts’ forecasts on revenue and offered disappointing full-year guidance.
- RTX Corp. (RTX): Shares of the company formerly known as Raytheon fell 6% after it disclosed a manufacturing defect in jet engines built by its subsidiary Pratt & Whitney. The company warned addressing the defect will require “accelerated fleet inspection.”
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- General Motors (GM) raised its 2023 guidance and reported $44.75 billion in quarterly revenue, ahead of the $42.64 billion that analysts had expected.
- Swedish music streaming service Spotify (SPOT) will increase its premium subscription price by as much as $2, or 20%, for some plans. The company also increased monthly active users last quarter to 551 million, exceeding analysts' expectations.
- Analysts at Citibank downgraded Goldman Sachs (GS) to “Neutral” from “Buy,” but also increased the banking stock’s price target to $400 from $370.
- Apple (AAPL) is reportedly considering raising the price of its iPhone Pro when the new model is released this fall.
- The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index is projected to increase to a reading of 112 for July, up from 109.7 in June, when that data is released at 10 a.m. ET.
-Terry Lane
Stock Futures in the Green Tuesday Morning
Dow futures wavered between gains and losses Tuesday morning, but were up 0.05% about an hour before markets opened.
S&P 500 futures contracts were on the rise, up 0.15%.
Futures contracts tied to the Nasdaq 100 were firmly in the green, up 0.4%.