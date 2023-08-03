Dow Jones Today: Stocks Slip as Markets Grapple With Fitch Downgrade

Stocks fell Thursday morning, extending yesterday's losses after Fitch downgraded its U.S. credit rating.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4% while the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3%.
Markets suffered a major selloff yesterday after credit rating agency Fitch downgraded U.S. debt, spooking investors and sending bond yields soaring. The Nasdaq dropped more than 2%, its worst one-day performance since February, while the S&P 500 lost 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%.
Stocks will face another test today when tech giants Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) report their quarterly results.
ConocoPhillips Misses Earnings Expectations Despite Record Production
Shares of ConocoPhillips fell more than 1% in early trading Thursday after the energy giant posted second-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, reflecting a pullback in oil prices from last year's highs and despite record production levels.
Adjusted earnings came in at $2.2 billion, or $1.84 per share, below consensus estimates of $1.93. This compares to a record $5.1 billion, or $3.91 per share, in the year-ago quarter, when surging oil prices buoyed the company's earnings. Revenues fell 41.4% to $12.88 billion, and were well below consensus estimates of $14.74 billion.
Despite this, crude production rose 6.7% to a record 1.805 million barrels per day. The company also raised its production guidance for the third quarter, and now expects to produce 1.78 to 1.82 million barrels a day, above previous expectations of 1.78 to 1.8 million barrels daily.
"Looking ahead, we remain constructive on the second half of the year as well as the long-term outlook for the sector," said Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance. "By continuing to enhance our deep, durable and diversified asset base, we are well-positioned to generate competitive cash flow and returns for decades," he continued.
-Mack Wilowski
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- Sunrun Inc. (RUN): The solar energy company’s stock jumped 9% after it beat second-quarter earnings estimates, posting an unexpected profit.
- Wayfair Inc. (W): Shares rose 8% after the furniture and home goods retailer reported a surprise profit for the second quarter. Revenue fell from a year ago, but less than analysts had forecast.
- Clorox Co. (CLX): Shares jumped 7% after the consumer products maker posted second-quarter earnings of $1.67 a share, blowing past analysts’ estimates of $1.18.
Losers:
- Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM): Shares of the smartphone chipmaker fell more than 9% after reporting lower-than-expected revenue in the most recent quarter. Its guidance for the current quarter also fell short of expectations.
- Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Shares of the fintech company fell 9% after its second-quarter operating margins came in below forecasts. The company reported margins of 21.4%, missing its own projections of 22%.
- MGM Resorts International (MGM): Shares of MGM fell 6% despite the casino operator beatings earnings estimates, with earnings per share of 59 cents on forecasts of 54 cents per share.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here’s what investors need to know today:
- Robinhood Markets (HOOD) posted its first-ever profitable quarter, but shares fell premarket on a drop in trading activity.
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (BUD) overcame a Bud Light boycott to beat earnings expectations.
- Shares of Paypal Holdings (PYPL) fell premarket after the company reported lower-than-expected operating margins for the second quarter.
- Qualcomm (QCOM) stock dropped 8% premarket after the chipmaker offered fourth-quarter earnings guidance that fell short of expectations.
- Official jobless claims rose 6,000 to 227,000 for the week ending July 29, in line with economists' forecasts.
-Terry Lane
Stock Futures Dip on Debt Downgrade
Futures contracts tied to all three major equity indexes fell in premarket trading Thursday. Dow E-mini contracts fell 0.22%.
S&P 500 futures lost 0.37%.
Tech-heavy Nasdaq futures dropped 0.65%.