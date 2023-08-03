Dow Jones Today: Stocks Slip as Markets Grapple With Fitch Downgrade

ConocoPhillips Misses Earnings Expectations Despite Record Production

Shares of ConocoPhillips fell more than 1% in early trading Thursday after the energy giant posted second-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, reflecting a pullback in oil prices from last year's highs and despite record production levels.

Adjusted earnings came in at $2.2 billion, or $1.84 per share, below consensus estimates of $1.93. This compares to a record $5.1 billion, or $3.91 per share, in the year-ago quarter, when surging oil prices buoyed the company's earnings. Revenues fell 41.4% to $12.88 billion, and were well below consensus estimates of $14.74 billion.

Despite this, crude production rose 6.7% to a record 1.805 million barrels per day. The company also raised its production guidance for the third quarter, and now expects to produce 1.78 to 1.82 million barrels a day, above previous expectations of 1.78 to 1.8 million barrels daily.

"Looking ahead, we remain constructive on the second half of the year as well as the long-term outlook for the sector," said Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance. "By continuing to enhance our deep, durable and diversified asset base, we are well-positioned to generate competitive cash flow and returns for decades," he continued.

-Mack Wilowski