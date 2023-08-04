Dow Jones Today: Stocks Buoyant on Job Market Slowdown; Amazon Soars on Earnings Beat

Stocks were rising midday Friday after a Labor Department report showed a cooling—not crashing—U.S. job market, giving investors confidence the economy may be on course for a soft landing after all.

The Nasdaq led the major indexes, climbing 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both up 0.6% midday.

The U.S. added 187,000 jobs in July, less than the 200,000 economists had predicted. The unemployment rate, which was expected to inch up to 3.7%, actually ticked down to 3.5% last month. The wave of mass layoffs that often precedes a recession has not materialized, leading some economists to roll back their predictions of a U.S. recession this year.

Still, price pressures remain, with average hourly earnings rising 0.4% in July for an annualized rate of 4.4%, slightly higher than economists expected.

Shares of Apple (AAPL) are falling after the company reported its third consecutive quarter of declining revenue. Meanwhile, shares of Amazon (AMZN) are soaring after the company blew past analysts' earnings estimates.

Markets seesawed between gains and losses yesterday, with all three major indexes ultimately closing in the red as Fitch's U.S. debt downgrade and a bond market selloff weighed on equities.