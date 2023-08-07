Dow Jones Today: Index Rebounds with 400-Point Gain

The Dow wasn’t affected by Apple’s fifth-straight losing day, with the index gaining 1.2%

Published August 07, 2023
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Following last week’s downward turn, the Dow Jones Industrial Average bounced back, rising 407 points, or 1.2%, as investors readied for new inflation data to close out the week. The Dow was the day's best-performing major index, beating the S&P 500's 0.9% and the Nasdaq's 0.6% rise. 

Key Takeaways

  • The Dow gained 1.2% Monday as investors reader for fresh inflation data later this week.
  • Walt Disney shares rose ahead of its earnings report after the bell.
  • Apple, Verizon, and 3M only Dow stocks to fall.

Amgen (AMGN) led the Dow higher, as its shares climbed 3.9% following last week’s earnings report in which the drugmaker said it expects its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics to close by mid-December.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) gained 2.4% as it continued its $40 billion stock swap with shareholders, who have until mid-August to exchange their J&J stock for shares of its spun-off consumer products business, Kenvue (KVUE).

Another Dow healthcare stock to gain was UnitedHealth Group (UNH), which rose 1.6% during the session. 

Boeing (BA) shares rose 2.9% after reports that it will conduct the first crewed flight of its Starliner space capsule to the International Space Station next March, following NASA approval.

Goldman Sachs (GS) shares traded 1.1% higher as it announced that its head of commodities research Jeff Currie would step down, another in a string of recent resignations from high-level executives.

Walt Disney Company (DIS), the only Dow company to report earnings this week, gained 0.6% ahead of its report after the close. 

Apple (AAPL) was the worst-performing stock in the index, falling 1.7% to extend its losing streak to five days, its longest string of declines since December. It was joined by 3M (MMM) and Verizon (VZ), the only other Dow stocks to fall in today's session.

