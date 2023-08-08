Dow Jones Today: Stocks Tumble on Bank Downgrades, Falling Chinese Exports

U.S. stocks fell early Tuesday morning after credit rating agency Moody's cut its ratings of a handful of small and mid-sized banks, and put several of the country's biggest lenders under review for a downgrade.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq both dropped 0.8% at the open, while the S&P 500 lost 0.7%.
Moody's downgraded the credit of 10 small banks, including M&T Bank Corp. (MTB), Webster Financial (WBS), and BOK Financial (BOKF), citing rising funding costs and exposure to commercial real estate as two factors contributing to its decision. The agency also put Bank of New York Mellon (BK), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Truist Financial (TFC) on its list of banks under review for a potential ratings cut. Shares of the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) fell 3% in premarket trading.
Stocks are also under pressure from data showing Chinese export activity fell in July at its steepest rate in years. Geopolitical tension between the U.S. and China—the world's two largest economies—has prompted some companies to move some operations out of China and reshuffle their supply chains to lessen their reliance on the country. At the same time, inflation and interest rate hikes have lessened consumer demand globally, dealing a blow to China's manufacturing industry.
Stocks gained yesterday to bounce back from a losing week. The Dow climbed 1.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.
EV Parts Maker Proterra Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Electric vehicle parts supplier Proterra Inc (PTRA) filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 on Monday to strengthen its financial position through a recapitalization or by being sold.
Proterra's assets and liabilities, declared in its Chapter 11 petition in Delaware, are at least $500 million each. By voluntarily declaring bankruptcy, the company is protected from creditors while it explores avenues of repayment.
Proterra posted losses of $244 million in the first quarter of the year compared to a loss of $50 million in the same period last year. The company acknowledged its history of losses and admitted during its first-quarter results it may not achieve profitability in the future.
Shares fell 80% to $0.30 Tuesday morning.
-Fatima Atterwala
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- Hims & Hers Health (HIMS): Shares of the telehealth company and direct-to-consumer pharmacy gained 14% after it upped its full-year revenue forecast and said it plans to launch its weight loss business by the end of this year.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): Shares of the drugmaker jumped 13% after trial data showed its weight loss drug Wegovy lowered the risk of heart attack or stroke by 20%.
- Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY): Shares popped more than 8% after the company reported higher-than-expected revenue, boosted by a surge in demand for its weight loss drug Mounjaro.
Losers:
- Datadog Inc. (DDOG): Shares of the software company sank 19% after projecting full-year sales would come in below analysts’ expectations.
- Li Auto Inc. (LI): American depositary receipts (ADRs) of the Chinese electric vehicle maker fell more than 4% Tuesday morning. The company's latest earnings report, in which it beat expectations and said it delivered a record number of cars last quarter, is being overshadowed by data showing China’s trade tanked more than expected in July, raising concerns about the country's economic health.
- United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Shares of the delivery company fell 4% after it lowered its full-year revenue and margins forecast, citing a new labor contract and softening e-commerce demand.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- Moody's cut the credit rating of 10 small U.S. banks and put several larger lenders under review.
- United Parcel Service (UPS) lowered its 2023 forecast for revenue and operating margins as its recently negotiated labor contract, along with softening e-commerce demand, weigh on the world’s largest parcel delivery service.
- Palantir Technologies (PLTR) raised its full-year guidance and reported second-quarter revenue of $533 million, a smidge above earlier guidance and in line with analyst estimates.
- The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) has reportedly created a task force to study how artificial intelligence (AI) can be applied across the businesses of the entertainment conglomerate, a key flashpoint in the current Hollywood writers and actors strikes.
- The U.S. trade deficit shrank 4.1% to $65.5 billion in June as imports fell to their lowest level in over a year and a half.
-Terry Lane
Index Futures Fall On U.S. Bank Downgrades
Futures contracts connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% in premarket trading Tuesday.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.8% before markets opened.
Nasdaq 100 futures contracts also lost 0.8%.