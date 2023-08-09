Dow Jones Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Further on Moody's Downgrade

Stocks slumped late Wednesday morning, adding to yesterday's losses stemming from credit rating agency Moody's downgrade of U.S. banks.

The Nasdaq led stock indexes lower, losing 1.2%. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%.

After yesterday's report that Chinese exports fell in July at their steepest pace in years, today brings more bad news out of the world's second-largest economy. China slipped into deflation in July as weak consumer spending stalled the economy's Covid rebound. Plus, Country Garden, one of the country's largest real estate developers, has missed payments on two bonds, raising concerns of a repeat of the collapse of Evergrande, which rocked the Chinese real estate sector in 2021.

Investors are anticipating tomorrow's July Consumer Price Index release, which should give investors something to work with as they try to predict the Federal Reserve's next steps in its fight against inflation.

European stocks gained Wednesday with the FTSE 100 up 0.9% in the late afternoon, and the DAX, a German stock index, up 0.7%. Asian equities fell, with Chinese stocks down for the third day in a row. Bitcoin crossed $30,000 for the first time in weeks early Wednesday.

Stocks sunk yesterday after credit rating agency Moody's downgraded the credit of 10 small and mid-sized U.S. banks, and put several other larger lenders on watch for a potential downgrade.