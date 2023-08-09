Dow Jones Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Further on Moody's Downgrade

Stocks slumped late Wednesday morning, adding to yesterday's losses stemming from credit rating agency Moody's downgrade of U.S. banks.
The Nasdaq led stock indexes lower, losing 1.2%. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%.
After yesterday's report that Chinese exports fell in July at their steepest pace in years, today brings more bad news out of the world's second-largest economy. China slipped into deflation in July as weak consumer spending stalled the economy's Covid rebound. Plus, Country Garden, one of the country's largest real estate developers, has missed payments on two bonds, raising concerns of a repeat of the collapse of Evergrande, which rocked the Chinese real estate sector in 2021.
Investors are anticipating tomorrow's July Consumer Price Index release, which should give investors something to work with as they try to predict the Federal Reserve's next steps in its fight against inflation.
European stocks gained Wednesday with the FTSE 100 up 0.9% in the late afternoon, and the DAX, a German stock index, up 0.7%. Asian equities fell, with Chinese stocks down for the third day in a row. Bitcoin crossed $30,000 for the first time in weeks early Wednesday.
Stocks sunk yesterday after credit rating agency Moody's downgraded the credit of 10 small and mid-sized U.S. banks, and put several other larger lenders on watch for a potential downgrade.
Oil Continues to March Higher
Oil prices rose Wednesday morning to their highest level this year, as production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia squeeze global supply.
Futures contracts for West Texas Intermediate rose 1.3% to $84 a barrel, their highest since last November. Brent crude futures gained 1.2%, climbing to $87.15, a four-month high.
Oil prices steadily declined from April to June, when they bottomed out at $67. But OPEC+ production cuts—first announced in April—have reduced supply by about 3.66 million barrels a day.
At the same time, falling prices have led U.S. oil drillers to cut back on their own production. U.S. oil output is expected to fall for the first time this year in August, according to the Energy Information Administration.
That could spell trouble for U.S. consumers. The price of crude oil accounts for 44% of the price of gasoline, and motor fuels and gasoline account for about 6% of the Consumer Price Index.
Higher oil prices will put upward pressure and gasoline and, subsequently, inflation, complicating the Fed's fight to bring price growth down to its 2% target.
WeWork Doubts Its Own Survival, Shares Crater
The reluctance of workers to return to the office, its checkered financial history, and considerable losses have led flexible workspace provider WeWork (WE) to express in a regulatory filing Tuesday "substantial doubt" over its ability to remain in business. The company's shares fell as much as 26% in early trading Wednesday.
WeWork incurred losses of $0.7 billion and had a negative cash flow from operating activities of $0.5 billion for the first six months of the year.
In its latest financials, the company admitted its membership this year had been less than expected. Its ability to remain in business depends largely on whether membership agreements are renewed.
While the company still owns many large commercial buildings around the world, the rise in remote work because of the pandemic and economic softness increased WeWork's debt while constraining cash flows.
Other than increasing revenue through membership, WeWork could remain a going concern by limiting capital expenditure and seeking capital through debt or by issuing shares.
-Fatima Attarwala
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN): Shares of the gaming company and casino operator gained 15% after it announced a $2 billion with Disney-owned ESPN to rebrand its online sportsbook as ESPN Bet while divesting its stake in media brand Barstool Sports. Shares of Disney (DIS) gained 1.4% premarket ahead of its earnings report this afternoon.
- Celsius Holdings (CELH): Shares of the energy drink maker gained 16% after the company reported a 111% increase in revenue in the second quarter. Earnings of $0.52 a share were more than quadruple the same quarter last year.
- Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): Shares of the Taser maker gained 13% after it reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.11, nearly double what analysts were expecting.
Losers:
- Lyft Inc. (LYFT): The ride-hailing company’s stock jumped 14% in after-hours trading yesterday after it beat earnings estimates for the second quarter. It has since reversed course and is down 6% premarket.
- DraftKings Inc. (DKNG): Shares of the online sports betting company slipped 5% on the news of competitor PENN Entertainment’s deal with ESPN.
- WeWork Inc. (WE): The workspace provider’s stock plummeted 14% after it said in an SEC filing, “Substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern.”
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- Shares of Penn Entertainment (PENN) surged more than 13% after striking a deal with ESPN to brand its sportsbook as ESPN Bet.
- Burdened by a tougher lending environment, shares of fintech company Upstart Holdings (UPST) plunged 19% in pre-market trading after it delivered a lower-than-expected forecast for its current quarter.
- Sony Group Corp. (SONY) raised its full-year guidance for sales by 6% and net income by 2% after it reported strong sales for its PlayStation 5 gaming system and its entertainment operations.
- Shares of ride-sharing service Lyft (LYFT) fell more than 7% in pre-market trading after it reported second-quarter earnings that narrowed its losses to $114.3 million from $377.2 million a year ago.
- Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (RIVN) beat analyst forecasts for earnings while raising its full-year production outlook to 52,000 for the year, better than the 50,000 it had previously reported.
-Terry Lane
Stock Futures Up as Investors Wade Into Risk
Futures contracts connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2% in premarket trading.
S&P 500 futures gained 0.25%.
Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures were up 0.3%.