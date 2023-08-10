Dow Jones Today: Stocks Gain on Unsurprising Inflation Report

U.S. stocks rose early Thursday, rebounding from two days of losses after July's inflation reading suggested price increases are moderating.
Consumer prices rose 0.2% last month, nudging the annual inflation rate up to 3.2% from 3% in June. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also increased 0.2% in July, bringing the annualized rate for that measure down to 4.7% from 4.8% in June. Shelter was by far the largest contributor to the index's rise last month, accounting for more than 90% of the increase, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Shares of Disney (DIS) gained in premarket trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter earnings, beating on profit but missing revenue estimates. The company also said it would raise prices for its streaming services after losing 12 million subscribers.
Stocks seesawed yesterday before diving in the last hour of trading and closing down. The Nasdaq lost 1.2%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Dow fell 0.5%.
Chinese Authorities Lift Restrictions on Group Travel, Buoying Tourism Stocks
China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Thursday lifted restrictions on group travel to nearly 80 countries, including the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia, and much of Europe.
China first lifted group travel restrictions in January when it put 20 countries—including Russia, Singapore, and the UAE—on a list of countries to which Chinese group tours could embark. Major European destinations France and Italy were part of a group of 40 more countries added to that list in March.
Thursday’s additions effectively return China’s group tourism rules to pre-pandemic policies, with a few exceptions—group tours to Canada are still banned.
Asian travel stocks soared Thursday on the news, with Korean tour agency Lotte Tour Development rising 30% and casino operator Grand Korea Leisure gaining 20%. Japan Airlines and Korean Air Lines rose 2.3% and 2.9%, respectively. While Chinese travel agency Trip.com Group Ltd.’s (TCOM) stock jumped 6%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI): Shares of the global luxury fashion company soared 57% after reports it would be acquired by competitor Tapestry Inc. (TPR). Tapestry stock sank 6% premarket.
- Yeti Holdings (YETI): Shares of the outdoor and recreational goods company jumped 9% after it beat analysts’ earnings estimates despite reporting lower earnings and revenue than a year ago. The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance.
- Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA): The Chinese e-retailer’s American depositary receipts gained 4% after the company’s reported its main retail business returned to growth in the most recent quarter after a tough year.
Losers:
- Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Shares of the energy storage systems designer plunged 12% after it reported a wider-than-expected loss for the second quarter.
- Illumina Inc. (ILMN): The gene analysis company lowered its full-year outlook, citing slowing consumer spending and a rocky recovery in China. That sent shares falling more than 3%.
Stock Futures Rising Premarket
Futures contracts connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.46% in premarket trading Thursday.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.45%.
Contracts connected to the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.58% in early trading,