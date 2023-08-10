Dow Jones Today: Stocks Gain on Unsurprising Inflation Report

U.S. stocks rose early Thursday, rebounding from two days of losses after July's inflation reading suggested price increases are moderating.

Consumer prices rose 0.2% last month, nudging the annual inflation rate up to 3.2% from 3% in June. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also increased 0.2% in July, bringing the annualized rate for that measure down to 4.7% from 4.8% in June. Shelter was by far the largest contributor to the index's rise last month, accounting for more than 90% of the increase, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Shares of Disney (DIS) gained in premarket trading after the company reported mixed second-quarter earnings, beating on profit but missing revenue estimates. The company also said it would raise prices for its streaming services after losing 12 million subscribers.

Stocks seesawed yesterday before diving in the last hour of trading and closing down. The Nasdaq lost 1.2%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the Dow fell 0.5%.