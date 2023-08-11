Dow Jones Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Fall for Second Straight Week; Chevron Lifts the Dow

S&P 500's Biggest Gains & Losses Here are the S&P 500 stocks that gained and lost the most today:

Occidental Petroleum Shares Climb After Winning DOE Grant for Carbon Capture Project Shares of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) advanced 3.3% on Friday after the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) chose the company to receive hundreds of millions of dollars in grants for a climate change project. The DOE said it will spend up to $1.2 billion on the development of two commercial-scale direct air capture (DAC) facilities in Texas and Louisiana. The South Texas DAC Hub in Kleberg County, Tex. will be handled by Occidental’s subsidiary, 1PointFive, and its partners. The plant will be designed to remove up to 1 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) each year and have an associated saline geologic CO2 storage site. Occidental CEO Vicki Hollub said the DOE’s decision “validates our readiness, technical maturity and the ability to use Oxy’s expertise in large projects and carbon management to move the technology forward.” Occidental Petroleum shares jumped to their highest level since February after the announcement. -Bill McColl YCharts.

Stocks Headed for 52-Week Highs and Lows Stocks approaching new 52-week highs include: UBS Group AG (UBS) was trading around $23.30 late Friday. Its previous 52-week high was $22.16 on March 6. The Swiss bank today voluntarily canceled a $10 billion loss protection agreement with the Swiss government.

McKesson Corp. (MCK) rose more than 1% to about $440.70, surpassing its previous high of $435.12 on Aug. 3.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) gained 4% to trade around $742.67, adding to its 40% rise year-to-date. Stocks approaching new 52-week lows include: SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shares sank 0.8% to $176.60, their lowest point in more than three years.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) shares, at $76.80, fell nearly 2% to their lowest level since June 2022.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) lost 1.3% to trade around $34.30, its lowest point since February 2022.

Midday Market Movers Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Shares jumped 133% after plummeting yesterday on news the biotech company had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Innodata Inc. (INOD): Shares of the data analytics firm soared 28% after the company said it had secured deals to “support four of [the] Big Five global tech companies for generative AI development.” The company did not identify the tech companies in question. News Corp. (NWS): Shares of the media company gained more than 4% after beating earnings forecasts for the second quarter, with cost cuts offsetting a drop in revenue. Forward Air Corp. (FWRD): Shares of the trucking company lost 26% after it said it would merge with logistics provider Omni Logistics. Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): Shares fell 7% after solar company Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) reported worse-than-expected earnings and revenue, citing weaker solar demand. Daqo manufactures polysilicon for use in solar photovoltaic systems.

Maxeon Cuts Guidance as Demand for Solar Products Weakens, Sending Shares Lower Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) tumbled more than 30% on Friday after the provider of solar products cut its full-year guidance on falling demand. The Singapore-based firm now sees 2023 revenue in a range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion, down from the previous forecast of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion. It anticipates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $80 million to $100 million compared with the earlier outlook of $95 million to $120 million. CEO Bill Mulligan said the “demand environment in the global distributed generation (DG) market weakened significantly” late in the second quarter. He pointed to higher interest rates, significant channel inventory industry-wide, and the impact of policy disruption in California. That state changed the way homeowners with solar panels are reimbursed for supplying the grid, making installing them less attractive. Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies traded at their lowest levels since July 2022 following the news. -Bill McColl

Chinese Stocks Fall After Biden's 'Ticking Time Bomb' Comment U.S. listings of Chinese companies fell across the board Friday after President Joe Biden called China's economy a "ticking time bomb." Speaking at a fundraiser Thursday, Biden noted China's slowing gross domestic product growth and rising unemployment. While the president's comments contained several inaccuracies and exaggerations, the world's second-largest economy is struggling with a sputtering post-COVID economic recovery. Consumer spending and business activity have fallen in recent months, as have prices. And Country Garden, one of the country's largest real estate developers, could be on the brink of default. Biden's comments added to the pressure Chinese stocks have been under all year. Shares of e-commerce company JD.com Inc. (JD) fell 6% Friday and are down 30% so far this year. Baidu (BIDU), China's largest search engine, fell 4%. Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) shares were also down 4% Friday afternoon.

UBS Terminates $10 Billion Government Aid For Credit Suisse Deal Swiss bank UBS (UBS) has announced it will voluntarily end a $10 billion government backstop deal which helped to secure a takeover of Credit Suisse, suggesting the failed lender's assets are in better shape than expected. The surprise announcement saw the Swiss megabank end a CHF 9 billion ($10.3 billion) Loss Protection Agreement (LPA) with the country's government. UBS also announced it was voluntarily terminating its Public Liquidity Backstop (PLB) with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) of up to CHF 100 billion. It also announced that all emergency measures and loans, including an Emergency Liquidity Assistance Plus (ELA+) loan of CHF 50 billion (roughly $54 billion) for Credit Suisse, have been repaid. The decision to end government and central bank support suggests that the estimated $38 billion in assets attained by UBS are not as toxic as earlier feared. UBS stock rose 4.5% on the day to its highest level since November 2014 as investors anticipate strong second-quarter results from the firm on August 31. -Kevin George

Flying Taxi Maker Archer Settles Boeing Lawsuit, Secures $215M in Funding Flying taxi company Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) settled a lawsuit and agreed instead to collaborate with the Boeing Company (BA). Archer shares skyrocketed about 37% after-hours Thursday but pared most of those gains to trade up about 1% early Friday. As part of the agreement, Boeing's air taxi unit Wisk will become Archer's exclusive provider of autonomous technology. The legal battle between Archer and Boeing originated with a 2021 lawsuit by Wisk alleging theft of trade secrets and patent infringement. Archer also received a $215 million injection from its latest funding round, driven primarily by Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram-owner Stellantis (STLA). In January, Stellantis entered a $70 million strategic funding agreement with Archer, with $55 million of that total still available for use. Other notable investors include Boeing, United Airlines (UAL), and Cathie Wood's Ark Invest. Archer shares are up more than 200% since the start of the year. -Vivian Medithi YCharts

California Regulators Give Driverless Taxis the Green Light The California Public Utilities Commission voted 3-to-1 on Thursday to permit two driverless taxi companies, Waymo and Cruise, to charge passengers for rides throughout San Francisco at any time of day. The two companies already operate in the city but with limitations. Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors Co. (GM), can charge customers only for rides at night in certain parts of the city. While Waymo, owned by Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG; GOOGL), can only charge for rides with a human driver in the car. Shares of Alphabet fell 1% in early trading, while GM shares lost 1.5%.

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket Gains: Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR): Shares of the flying taxi company jumped 20% after it reached an agreement with Boeing subsidiary Wisk to settle a years-long legal battle over trade secrets.

UBS Group AG (UBS): Shares rose 4% after the Swiss bank said it wouldn’t need the $10 billion loss protection agreement it negotiated with the Swiss government when it bought troubled rival Credit Suisse in March.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ): Shares of the quantum computing company gained more than 6% after it raised its full-year sales guidance, despite missing revenue and earnings estimates for the second quarter. Losses: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN): Shares sank 26% after the solar energy tech company reported second-quarter sales below forecasts, citing softer demand amid higher interest rates.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD): Shares of the Chinese tech giant fell 3%, succumbing to the pressure of China’s slip into deflation, falling export activity, and restrictions on U.S. investment in the country. Shares of other Chinese tech companies like JD.com Inc. (JD) and Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA) also fell premarket.