Dow Jones Today: S&P 500, Nasdaq Up Ahead of Retail Data and Earnings

Consumers' Expectations for Inflation Move Closer to Fed's Target Consumers are the most optimistic about inflation that they've been since April 2021—which could be a good sign for the economy. Consumers expect inflation to run at 3.5% over the next year, down 0.3 percentage points from the June 2023 reading, the New York Federal Reserve Bank's July Survey of Consumer Expectations released Monday said. The July short-term inflation expectation reading is the lowest since April 2021, when the reading was 3.4%. Consumer expectations for the cost of medical care, rent, and food individually fell to their lowest level since early 2021. Moreover, consumer responses showed estimates of inflation were more aligned across short-, medium- and long-term expectations. -Mary Beth Slack

Nikola Shares Tumble After Recall of Electric Semi-Trucks Shares of Nikola Corp. (NKLA) sank more than 5% after the electric vehicle (EV) maker voluntarily recalled 209 of its Class 8 Tre semi-trucks because of potential battery fires. The company said it is also putting a hold on sales of any new battery electric vehicles (BEV) until a resolution is in place. Nikola said that internal and third-party investigations found that a coolant leak inside a battery pack was the probable cause of a June 23 fire in a truck at the firm’s headquarters in Phoenix. The EV maker said that a single supplier component within the battery pack was the likely source of the leak. It added that “efforts are underway to provide a field remedy in the coming weeks.” In the meantime, BEV truck owners and dealers are being advised to take steps to help the company monitor the vehicles. Nikola shares fell to their lowest level in more than a month following the news. -Bill McColl YCharts.

Midday Market Movers Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Shares of the chipmaker rose more than 5% after Morgan Stanley analysts called the stock’s recent pull-back a good buying opportunity, and reiterated their opinion that the company will be earnings expectations and raise its full-year guidance when it reports quarterly results later this month. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Shares of the fintech company rose more than 2% after it tapped Intuit’s Alex Chriss to replace Dan Schulman as president and CEO. Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY): The drug maker’s stock climbed 2% after completing its acquisitions of Sigilon Therapeutics and Versanis Bio, enhancing the pharmaceutical giant’s diabetes and weight management portfolio. Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE): Shares of the clinical trial manager fell 12% after reporting second-quarter earnings were less than half the same period last year. KeyCorp (KEY): Shares fell 4% alongside other regional banks like Trust Financial (TFC) and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) as investors back off after credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded 10 small lenders last week.

PayPal Taps Intuit's Alex Chriss as New CEO Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) announced today that Alex Chriss would be the company's new CEO. The company's shares were up more than 2% in early trading Monday. Chriss previously served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Small Business and Self-Employed Group at Intuit (INTU), a division that accounts for more than half of Intuit's revenue. Chriss was the driving force behind Intuit's $12 billion acquisition of marketing company Mailchimp in 2021, and managed Intuit's flagship QuickBooks business. PayPal's previous CEO, Dan Schulman, announced his intention to step down back in February. Schulman joined the company in 2014 following its separation from eBay (EBAY). During his tenure, revenue nearly tripled as payment volume quintupled. -Vivian Medithi

Coinbase Officially Expands to Canada Coinbase Global (COIN) announced Monday that it had officially launched in Canada with the integration of a popular method of money transfer and the introduction of Coinbase One, a premium subscription that offers no-fee trading and higher staking rewards. The move is the latest in Coinbase’s efforts to expand outside the U.S., where it has clashed with federal regulators. CEO Brian Armstrong in April alluded to the company possibly leaving the U.S. on account of a lack of “regulatory clarity.” The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the cryptocurrency exchange in June, accusing it of operating an unregistered securities exchange. In its announcement, Coinbase called Canada “the world’s third-most crypto-aware nation,” with “an enthusiastic local tech ecosystem that, combined with its strides towards a robust regulatory framework, positions it as a potential global cryptoeconomy leader.” Coinbase shares fell 0.9% in early trading Monday, but are still up more than 120% this year.

Apple Supplier Foxconn Tops Earnings Estimates On AI Strength Apple (AAPL) supplier Foxconn (HNHPF), the world's biggest contract electronics maker, beat estimates for second-quarter earnings as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure soared. The company, the full name of which is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., posted net income of NT$33 billion ($1.03 billion), down 1% from the same quarter last year but above consensus estimates of NT$25.57 billion ($0.8 billion). Revenue totaled NT$1.3045 trillion ($40.81 billion), down 14% from the year-ago quarter. However, the company lowered its full-year outlook, citing geopolitical tension, monetary tightening, and inflation as headwinds to growth. It now expects a slight full-year earnings decline, revised down from a flat reading. Foxconn has invested heavily in AI, and earlier this month secured a deal to exclusively supply Apple's AI servers from a factory in Vietnam. The company has established a wide lead in the global AI race and accounts for 40% of the global AI server market. Foxconn provides AI services for prominent tech companies such as Apple, Nvidia (NVDA), Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL), and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. -Mack Wilowski

Tesla Shares Slip After Cutting Prices in China, Raising EV Price War Worries Tesla's (TSLA) stock price dropped close to 3% in early trading on Monday after it slashed prices on certain models in China, raising concerns about an EV price war. American depositary receipts (ADRs) of other EV makers, including XPeng (XPEV), Nio (NIO), and Li Auto (LI), were also lower. The EV maker reduced prices of its Model Y long-range and performance versions by 14,000 yuan ($1,900) to 299,900 yuan ($41,000) and 349,900 yuan ($48,000), respectively. Besides the lower price tag, Tesla will also offer an 8,000 yuan ($1,100) insurance subsidy for a few models in China, the world's largest market for new vehicles. The price cuts come after Tesla's Chinese sales fell 31% in July from June, its first monthly decline this year, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. -Fatima Attarwala

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket Gainers: United States Steel Corp. (X): Shares of U.S. Steel jumped 27% premarket to their highest level since March after the steelmaker declined a $7 billion takeover offer from rival Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF).

Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY): Shares of Monday.com rose 6% Monday after the project management tech company shrunk its net loss to $12 million in the second quarter from $46 million a year ago. Revenue grew 42% year-over-year to $176 million, more than analysts expected. Losers: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Shares of the movie theater chain sank 38% after a court approved its plan to convert preferred equity to common shares.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): The electric car maker’s stock fell 3% after it cut prices on two models in China, the world’s largest EV market. Shares of Chinese rival BYD Co. fell in Hong Kong; American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. (NIO) fell more than 3% before U.S. markets opened.

Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. (BABA): Shares of the Chinese e-commerce company slipped 1.5% as investors grow concerned turmoil in China’s real estate sector could spill over to the broader economy.