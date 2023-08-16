Dow Jones Today: Stocks Fall on Signs of Further Tightening by a Resolute Fed

Progressive Lifts Insurers On Surge in Policy Premiums Progressive Corp. (PGR) was the S&P 500’s best-performing stock Wednesday afternoon after the insurer said it wrote almost $6 billion worth of premiums last month, a 21% increase from the year before.

The company posted earnings per share of $1.02, a 13% decrease from the same month last year.

Nonetheless, Progressive’s shares gained more than 8% and lifted other insurance stocks, including AllState Corp. (ALL) and Chubb Ltd. (CB), up 4.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

TJX Shares Jump to a Record on Strong Customer Traffic at the Retailer's Stores TJX Companies (TJX) shares hit an all-time high as the discount retailer posted better-than-expected results and raised its outlook as shoppers flocked to its stores. The owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and other chains reported fiscal 2024 second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85, with revenue up 8% to $12.5 billion. Both exceeded forecasts. TJX indicated comparable store sales climbed 6%, more than the company anticipated, driven entirely by customer traffic. Shares of TJX Companies rose 4% Wednesday to an all-time high of about $89. The stock has gained about a third of its value this year. -Bill McColl YCharts.

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Earns Regulatory Approval for Futures Trading Coinbase (COIN) can now offer cryptocurrency futures trading on its U.S.-based exchange, the company said. After filing an application to become a Futures Commission Merchant with the National Futures Association (NFA) in September 2021, Coinbase has now gained approval to bring federally regulated crypto futures trading to its customers. The nod makes Coinbase the first purely cryptocurrency trading platform to be able to offer such products. According to an announcement made by Coinbase, around 75% of global crypto trading volume is made up of futures, which is why approval from the NFA is seen as an important milestone. Coinbase referred to the approval as a "watershed moment." Coinbase shares were up roughly 1% in early trading Wednesday, but dropped midday to trade down around 1% in the early afternoon. -Kyle Torpey

Midday Market Movers Progressive Corp. (PGR): Shares of the insurance company gained more than 8% after saying it wrote $6 billion worth of premiums in the second quarter, a 21% increase over the same period a year ago. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX): Shares of the fixed-income trading platform provider rose 5% after an SEC filing revealed CEO Christoper Concannon purchased more than $1 million worth of company stock. H&R Block Inc. (HRB): The tax preparer’s stock jumped 10% after it reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.05 a share, a 9% improvement over last year. A dip in revenue was more than offset by significant reductions in wages and marketing expenses. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM): Shares sank 10% after chipmaker Intel (INTC) called off its $5.4 billion acquisition of the Israel-based semiconductor company, citing failure to secure Chinese regulatory approval. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY): Shares of the financial technology provider dropped 8% after it issued lower-than-expected full-year earnings and margins guidance.

Cava Posts a Profit in First Earnings Report Since IPO as It Added New Restaurants Mediterranean restaurant chain Cava Group (CAVA) posted a profit in its first earnings report since going public in June as it added new locations. Cava reported fiscal 2023 second-quarter earnings of $6.53 million, or $0.21 per share. A year ago it posted a loss. Sales at its namesake restaurants soared 62.4% to $171.1 million. Overall revenue was $172.9 million. The company said the revenue jump came as 102 net new restaurants were opened during or subsequent to last year’s second quarter, and same-store sales of previously existing sites rose 18.2%. Cava indicated it anticipates opening 65 to 70 over the full year, with same-store sales growth of 13% to 15%, and restaurant-level profit margin of at least 23%. Cava Group shares initially rose on the news in early trading on Wednesday, then reversed course and were about 0.8% lower midday. The stock price hit an all-time high earlier this month, and despite losing ground since then, it remains more than double the initial public offering (IPO) price of $22. -Bill McColl YCharts.

Intel Terminates $5.4 Billion Deal To Buy Tower Semiconductor Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) shares fell more than 8% in early trading on Wednesday after Intel (INTC) called off a $5.4 billion deal to buy the Israeli chip maker, saying it wasn't able to secure regulatory approval for the deal from China in time. Calling off the deal means Intel will have to pay a termination fee of $353 million to Tower, in accordance with the merger agreement signed last year. Intel had announced its plans to acquire Tower, a leading foundry for analog semiconductors, last February to expand its manufacturing capacity, global footprint, and technology portfolio. However, tensions between China and the U.S. have made securing regulatory approval for transactions that need clearance from regulators in both countries harder for some companies, especially in the highly competitive semiconductor industry. Despite dropping 1% Wednesday, shares of Intel are still 29% higher year-to-date, while shares of Tower have lost 28% of their value this year. -Fatima Attarwala YCharts

Industrial Production Rose in July Amid a Surge in Auto Manufacturing U.S. industrial production rose 1% in July after two months of declines. Automobile and car parts manufacturing jumped 5.2% last month, putting it more than 10% above the same time last year. Utilities output also surged as high temperatures across the country increased demand for cooling. Capacity utilization also edged up to 79.3%, a 1.6% increase over last year and just slightly below its long-run average of 79.7%.

Retailer Earnings Show Shifting Consumer Demand U.S. retail is holding up as shoppers continue to spend on goods and services despite more than a year of elevated inflation. But retailer earnings show where they shop and what they buy is changing. Consumers are pulling back on big-ticket items and looking for discounts. Home Depot (HD) on Tuesday reported a 2% decline in revenue from last year’s second quarter despite “strength in categories associated with smaller projects.” Target (TGT) today reported the same trend: sales in discretionary categories fell while its “frequency business”—including essentials, beauty products, and food and beverages—grew. Meanwhile, TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), the owner of discount stores T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls, today said revenue increased 8% over last year in the second quarter, with comparable store sales increasing 6%. The amount that consumers spent on goods and services increased every month last quarter and unexpectedly jumped 0.7% in July. Yet sales of motor vehicles and their parts fell 0.3% last month, while furniture sales fell 1.8%, and electronics and appliance sales 1.3%. The pivot from large, discretionary purchases to essentials is unlikely to reverse for a while, with wage growth slowing, interest rates expected to remain elevated for some time, and student loan payments set to resume in September.

Occidental Petroleum to Acquire Carbon Capture Technology Supplier for $1.1 Billion Oil and gas producer Occidental Petroleum (OXY) announced on Tuesday its plans to acquire Canadian carbon capture technology supplier Carbon Engineering Ltd. for $1.1 billion. Carbon Engineering's equity will be purchased for cash in three roughly equal annual payments, with the first due when the deal is finalized. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year, subject to court reviews and regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Canada. Occidental aims to build about 100 direct air capture (DAC) plants that can strip carbon dioxide from the air and use it to manufacture products such as concrete or aviation fuel. The CO2 can also be buried underground. The two companies have been working on DAC technologies since 2019. Occidental shares gained 1% in early trading Wednesday. -Fatima Attarwala

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket Gainers: DLocal Ltd. (DLO): Shares of the online payments company gained more than 30% after it reported better-than-expected revenue in the second quarter on the strength of sales growth in Brazil, Asia, and Africa.

Cava Group Inc. (CAVA): The fast-casual chain gained 9% after beating analysts’ second-quarter revenue and earnings estimates. Earnings were $0.21 a share, compared with forecasts of $0.02.

Target Corp. (TGT): The retailer’s shares gained 7% despite missing on second-quarter revenue and lowering its full-year outlook. Nonetheless, it posted earnings of $1.80 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.39 a share.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange rose 3% after it received approval to offer cryptocurrency futures in the U.S. The company had been waiting two years for a decision from the National Futures Association. Losers: VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS): The Vietnamese electric car maker’s shares fell 13% a day after their first day of trading on the Nasdaq. The stock soared more than 300% yesterday to close around $37.

JD.com Inc. (JD): The Chinese e-commerce company’s American depositary receipts fell about 5% despite beating earnings expectations. Investors are fleeing Chinese equities amid a slowdown in consumer spending and turmoil in the real estate and financial sectors.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Shares of the electric vehicle leader fell 2% after it cut prices in China for the second time this week.

5 Things to Know Before Markets Open Here's what investors need to know to start their day: Intel (INTC) is ending its planned $5.4 billion acquisition of Israel-based chipmaker Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) after delays in getting regulatory approval for the deal that was struck in 2022. Housing starts ticked up to 1.45 million for July from 1.43 million in the prior month, while building permits of 1.44 million were flat month-over-month. Fast-casual restaurant chain Cava Group (CAVA) delivered better-than-expected earnings and revenue after it added 16 new restaurants in the quarter and kept menu price hikes to around 4%. Shares Coherent Corp. (COHR) plunged 22% in pre-market trading after the optoelectronics company issued forward guidance that was below analyst expectations. Shares of DLocal (DLO) were up 29% in pre-market trading after the online payments company reported second-quarter revenue that beat expectations after the Uruguay-based company said it grew in Brazil, Africa, and Asia. -Terry Lane