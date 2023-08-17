Dow Jones Today: Indexes Fall As Treasury Yields Continue to March Higher

U.S. stocks were falling Thursday morning as stocks struggled to recover from a string of losses on China's economic woes and rising bond yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, up earlier in the morning, fell to trade 0.1% lower midday. The S&P 500 also fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.3%. Meanwhile, yields on 10-year and 30-year Treasurys climbed to their highest levels in over a decade.

On the earnings front, Walmart (WMT) beat revenue and earnings expectations for last quarter and raised its full-year sales outlook. Cisco Systems (CSCO) also beat on sales and earnings, citing growing market share and a focus on recurring revenue.

Yesterday, minutes of last month's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting revealed members are worried about price pressures, especially wage growth. While the minutes didn't change how many rate hikes investors are expecting this year, they did push up the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to its highest since 2008, putting pressure on stocks in the afternoon.