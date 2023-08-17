Dow Jones Today: Indexes Fall As Treasury Yields Continue to March Higher

U.S. stocks were falling Thursday morning as stocks struggled to recover from a string of losses on China's economic woes and rising bond yields.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, up earlier in the morning, fell to trade 0.1% lower midday. The S&P 500 also fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq dropped 0.3%. Meanwhile, yields on 10-year and 30-year Treasurys climbed to their highest levels in over a decade.
On the earnings front, Walmart (WMT) beat revenue and earnings expectations for last quarter and raised its full-year sales outlook. Cisco Systems (CSCO) also beat on sales and earnings, citing growing market share and a focus on recurring revenue.
Yesterday, minutes of last month's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting revealed members are worried about price pressures, especially wage growth. While the minutes didn't change how many rate hikes investors are expecting this year, they did push up the yield on the 10-year Treasury note to its highest since 2008, putting pressure on stocks in the afternoon.
Food and Online Sales Surge Powers Walmart's Profit and Earnings in the Second Quarter
Walmart (WMT), the biggest U.S. retailer by revenue, beat profit and sales estimates thanks to strong grocery and ecommerce sales, while its discount-oriented business model shielded it from a broader slowdown in discretionary spending.
Operating income came in at $7.3 billion, up 6.7% from the same quarter last year, based off $161.6 billion in revenue, which rose 5.7% from a year ago and exceeded estimates of $160.3 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.92, up 55.3% from the year-ago quarter and far above expectations of $1.88.
The company raised its full-year guidance and now expects net sales will rise between 4% and 4.5%, with full-year adjusted EPS projected in a range of $6.36 to $6.46. That is up from 3.5% and a range of $6.10 to $6.20, respectively.
Despite the beat, Walmart shares fell 1.3% Thursday morning. They're up just a little less than 14% so far this year, outpacing the broader S&P 500 consumer staples sector, which is flat for the year.
-Mack Wilowski
Gold Stocks Under Pressure from Rising Dollar, Yields
Shares of gold mining companies are falling along with gold futures, as the run-up in bond yields and the U.S. dollar weigh on the safe haven asset.
The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) fell 0.4% Thursday morning to its lowest level since March when gold prices soared amid banking turmoil. The ETF has lost about 13% of its value in the past month and is down 23% from its 52-week high of $35.87 in April.
Gold futures, which climbed 12% in the month following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, fell 0.2% Thursday morning, and are down 4% in just the last two weeks.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index has risen 3% over the last month after falling to a 15-month low in mid-July.
Ball Shares Surge as BAE System Buys Its Aerospace Operations for $5.6 Billion
Ball Corporation's (BALL) shares surged 3% in early trading on Thursday after the aluminum packaging company agreed to sell its aerospace business for $5.6 billion to BAE Systems, Britain's largest defense company.
The price is nearly 20 times the aerospace division's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the last year. Ball said it plans to use about half of the after-tax amount of $4.5 billion to reduce its $9.7 billion debt, as part of the company's strategy to maintain a conservative level of debt.
Ball Aerospace's space-related programs were expected to account for about 70% of its estimated 2023 revenue of $2.2 billion, and a number of defense companies and private equity firms competed to purchase it.
Subject to the usual regulatory approvals and closing conditions, the deal is expected to be finalized in the first half of 2024.
-Fatima Attarwala
Long-Dated Treasury Yields Continue Their Climb
The yield on 10-year and 30-year Treasurys continued to climb Thursday morning, with the yield on 30-year bonds rising to 4.4%, its highest since April 2008.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury closed at 4.256% yesterday, its highest point since November 2007. And yields climbed further Thursday morning to 4.298%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- Ball Corp. (BALL): Shares of gained 4% after BAE Systems said it would buy Ball’s aerospace division for $5.5 billion.
- Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Shares of the software company rose 2% after Bank of America upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $630 from $575.
- Walmart Inc. (WMT): Shares of the retailer were up about 1% after it beat earnings and revenue expectations for the last quarter and raised its full-year outlook.
Losers:
- Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE): Shares of the utility lost 32% after reports it was in talks with firms that specialize in restructuring as it grapples with possible liability for wildfires in Maui.
- Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF): The semiconductor manufacturer’s shares fell 17% after it reported a net loss of 42 cents per share last quarter, a wider loss than the same period last year and worse than analysts were expecting.
- CVS Health Corp. (CVS): Shares sank 8% after Blue Shield of California announced it would ditch CVS Caremark as its pharmacy benefits manager for non-specialty drugs to instead use Amazon and Cost Plus Drugs. Shares of rival Cigna Group (CI) fell 6%.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- Walmart (WMT) shares were up nearly 2% in pre-market trading after the retail giant reported second-quarter earnings of $1.84 a share, better than the $1.71 a share that analysts had forecast.
- Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO) were up nearly 3% in pre-market trading after it reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that topped earnings and revenue forecasts, attributing the results to a 30% increase in product orders.
- Hawaiian Electric (HE) shares plunged 12% in pre-market trading after a report that it was communicating with firms that specialize in restructuring, as the utility explores options on financial and legal challenges after the deadly Maui wildfires.
- BAE Systems will pay $5.5 billion to acquire Ball Corp’s (BALL) aerospace business, sending its shares higher by 5%.
- Initial jobless claims for the week ending Aug. 12 fell to 239,000 from 250,000 the week before.
-Terry Lane
Futures Mostly Up as Markets Try to Rebound
E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average futures contracts were trading just above flat Thursday morning.
S&P 500 futures were more firmly in the green, rising 0.2% premarket.
Nasdaq 100 futures contracts gained 0.3%.