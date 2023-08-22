Dow Jones Today: Big Tech Lifts Nasdaq; S&P 500, Dow Fall After Bank Downgrades

Retail Stocks Slump on Disappointing Reports from Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods Retailer stocks fell Tuesday after Macy’s (M) reaffirmed its recently lowered full-year sales and earnings outlook, warning of macroeconomic pressures and uncertainty around the health of U.S. consumers. On top of that, specialty retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) missed analysts’ earnings estimates and cut its full-year guidance this morning, a decision it attributed to increased theft. The S&P Retail Select Industry Index sank 2.7% Tuesday, with all of its 20 largest constituents trading lower. Macy’s competitor Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) plummeted 11%, Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) dropped 8%, and Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) fell 5%.

Midday Market Movers VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS): Shares of the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker soared more than 100% on significant volume—9 million of the company’s 16 million publicly-traded shares changed hands. The stock jumped 250% on its first day of trading last Tuesday before losing about half its value over the last three days of the week. Fabrinet (FN): Shares of the electronic manufacturing company gained more than 27% after it reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. Hasbro Inc. (HAS): Shares of the toy maker gained more than 7% after Bank of America analysts raised their price target to $90, citing the success of digital games Monopoly Go and Baldur's Gate 3, and the depth of Hasbro’s IP library. Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW): The financial services firm’s shares fell more than 4% after it said it would cut jobs and office space to control costs. It is also reportedly seeking to issue new investment-grade debt. Macy’s Inc. (M): The department store’s shares sank 12% after reporting sales fell in the most recent quarter. The company also offered a cautious earnings outlook for the rest of the year as it contends with a pullback in consumer spending and rising delinquencies on its credit cards.

Baidu Revenue Tops Estimates, Robo-Taxi Rides Jump Baidu (BIDU) shares rose after the company reported revenue that beat analysts' expectations, while its automated taxi service posted strong growth. Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was 34.06 billion yuan ($4.67 billion), up 15% from the same period a year ago and higher than analysts' estimates of 33.28 billion yuan. The company said non-GAAP operating profit grew 27% from a year ago, with non-GAAP operating margins growing 3% year-on-year. Net income of $718 million, or $1.95 per American Depositary Share, was up 43% over the year. Apollo Go, Baidu's robo-taxi service, booked around 714,000 rides for the quarter, up 149% year on year. The company also shrugged off a tough advertising climate with marketing revenue of 19.6 billion yuan ($2.71 billion), up 15% from a year ago. Baidu shares rose 4% on Tuesday, marking an almost 10% gain year-to-date. -Kevin George

Kenvue to Join S&P 500, Bumping Advance Auto Parts Kenvue (KVUE), Johnson & Johnson's recently spun-off consumer health products unit, will join the S&P 500 on Friday. The company will bump Advanced Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) to the S&P SmallCap 600. Shares of Kenvue rose 3% on the announcement, a reflection of what's sometimes referred to as the S&P phenomenon, the short-term boost a company's share price gets from inclusion in the benchmark index. While research suggests inclusion in the S&P 500 isn't always the best thing for a company and its efficiencies, stock prices do often respond positively to index inclusion as the company's name recognition increases and passive index funds buy the stock.

Lowe's Beats Earnings Estimates as Sales Fall Less Than Expected on Online Growth Lowe's (LOW), one of America's biggest home improvement retailers, said profit and sales fell less than expected in the quarter ended Aug. 4 as growth online and by home professionals helped offset a decline in spending on discretionary do-it-yourself projects. Net income came in at just over $2.67 billion or $4.56 a share, down 10.7% from $2.99 billion or $4.67 a share in the year-ago quarter. Despite the decline, earnings per share (EPS) came in above a $4.49 estimate. Net sales totaled $24.95 billion, down from $27.48 billion in the year-ago quarter and just short of a $24.99 billion estimate. Comparable store sales fell 1.6% due to lower demand for DIY home projects—a key revenue driver—but the decline was less than expected as spending online and by home professionals grew. Shares of Lowe's jumped 4% Tuesday morning. They've risen 11% so far this year, compared to a 4% gain in shares of rival Home Depot. -Mack Wilowski

Microsoft Restructures Activision Acquisition to Secure Approval From UK Regulator In a bid to win approval from U.K. regulators, Microsoft (MSFT) restructured its proposed $69 billion acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and agreed to transfer the cloud streaming rights for the Call of Duty maker to Ubisoft Entertainment. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had previously blocked Microsoft's acquisition of Activision, citing concerns that it would harm competition in the nascent cloud gaming market. Under the new terms of the restructured agreement, Microsoft will not be able to release Activision Blizzard games exclusively on its own cloud streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, or control licensing terms extended to rival services. Ubisoft will acquire the cloud streaming rights of Activision's PC and console games and compensate Microsoft with a one-off payment for the deal, the amount of which was not disclosed. Activision and Microsoft shares were up about 1% in early trading on Tuesday following the news. -Fatima Attarwala

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket Gainers: Miniso Group Holding Ltd. (MNSO): Shares of the Chinese retail chain gained 8% after it reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings in its fiscal fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings more than doubled from the year before, and revenue grew 40% year-over-year to RMB3,252.2 million ($448.5 million).

Tesla (TSLA): Shares of the electric vehicle maker rose 4%, continuing to surge after yesterday’s 7% rally.

AppLovin Corp. (APP): Shares of the digital marketing company gained 4% after Jeffries upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, citing improvement in the gaming market.

Lowes Companies (LOW): The home improvement retailer’s stock climbed 2% after beating earnings estimates for the second quarter, reporting earnings per share of $4.56 against analysts’ forecasts of $4.47. Losers: Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS): Shares of the sports equipment and apparel retailer fell 20% after it missed earnings estimates and cut its full-year guidance. The company reported quarterly earnings of $2.82 per share, well below analysts’ expectations of $3.81.

Macy’s Inc. (M): Shares of the department store lost more than 7% after beating earnings and revenue forecasts in the most recent quarter but issuing current-quarter guidance well below analysts’ estimates.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ): The retailer’s stock dropped more than 2% after it reported lower-than-expected sales last quarter, with revenue falling 3% year-over-year to $4.96 billion.

