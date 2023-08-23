Dow Jones Today: Nasdaq Gains 1.5% Ahead of Big Nvidia Earnings

Stocks were up midday Wednesday as investors prepared for quarterly earnings from Nvidia (NVDA), the company at the heart of this year's AI rally.

The Nasdaq gained 1.5% Wednesday morning, while the S&P 500 rose 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4%.

Investors have been ramping up bullish bets on Nvidia after several analysts raised their price targets for the stock earlier this week in anticipation of its earnings after the bell. The last time Nvidia reported, in May, it blew past analysts' estimates with its earnings and second-quarter sales forecast, sending the stock soaring more than 20% the next day.

Chinese stocks resumed their month-long slide Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite falling 1.3%. European stocks fared only slightly better, paring early gains after data showed growth in the EU's services sector slowing for the first time since last year. That led traders to bet the European Central Bank (ECB) will pause raising rates at its meeting next month, driving up European bond prices.

Yesterday, stocks ended the day mixed, with the Nasdaq inching up slightly, boosted by Big Tech. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Dow were dragged down by financials after credit rating agency S&P downgraded several U.S. banks.