Dow Jones Today: Nasdaq Gains 1.5% Ahead of Big Nvidia Earnings

Stocks were up midday Wednesday as investors prepared for quarterly earnings from Nvidia (NVDA), the company at the heart of this year's AI rally.
The Nasdaq gained 1.5% Wednesday morning, while the S&P 500 rose 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.4%.
Investors have been ramping up bullish bets on Nvidia after several analysts raised their price targets for the stock earlier this week in anticipation of its earnings after the bell. The last time Nvidia reported, in May, it blew past analysts' estimates with its earnings and second-quarter sales forecast, sending the stock soaring more than 20% the next day.
Chinese stocks resumed their month-long slide Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite falling 1.3%. European stocks fared only slightly better, paring early gains after data showed growth in the EU's services sector slowing for the first time since last year. That led traders to bet the European Central Bank (ECB) will pause raising rates at its meeting next month, driving up European bond prices.
Yesterday, stocks ended the day mixed, with the Nasdaq inching up slightly, boosted by Big Tech. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Dow were dragged down by financials after credit rating agency S&P downgraded several U.S. banks.
UPS Workers Approve $30 Billion Labor Contract, Averting Strike
Workers at UPS (UPS) approved a five-year contract worth $30 billion in wage increases and other benefits, ending contentious negotiations and the threat of a strike.
Ratified by 83.6% of votes, the highest contract vote in the history of Teamsters at UPS, the deal eliminates a two-tier wage system for drivers, ends forced overtime, and adds air conditioning to new models of the company's trucks in addition to raising wages.
The logistics giant isn't the only one that's faced union pressure for better wages this year. American Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines also reached deals earlier this year that included increases in compensation. Southwest Airlines may face a potential strike from its pilots' union, while FedEx is also negotiating a new labor contract.
UPS shares gained 1.2% Wednesday morning following the news.
-Fatima Attarwala
Foot Locker Stock Falls to 13-Year Low as Shoppers Tighten Their Purse Strings
Foot Locker (FL) shares lost more than one-third of their value in early trading Wednesday after the athletic apparel retailer reported sales fell as inflation-weary shoppers spent less on the company's apparel and footwear.
The company posted a $5 million net loss, equal to roughly 5 cents a share, compared to a $99 million profit in the same quarter last year. On an adjusted basis, the company earned a $4 million profit, which was down over 96% from $105 million in the year-ago quarter.
Sales of $1.86 billion were down by near double digits from last year's $2.06 billion figure and underperformed estimates of $1.88 billion.
Foot Locker President and CEO Mary Dillon acknowledged a tough consumer backdrop, and said the company is "adjusting its 2023 outlook to allow it to best compete for price-sensitive consumers."
Shares of Foot Locker traded at $15.46 late Wednesday morning, their lowest price since October 2010.
-Mack Wilowski
Bond Yields Sink on Signs of Slowing Economy
Bond yields retreated Wednesday morning after data showing near-stagnant business activity in August raised hopes the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting interest rate hikes are coming to an end.
The yields on every Treasury with a maturity of 2 years or more fell to their lowest levels since last week, with the 30-year slipping 10 basis points to a low of 4.307% and the 10-year falling as much as 12 bps to 4.213%. Bond yields move inversely to their price, and bond prices are affected by investors' expectations of future interest rates.
European bond prices rose as well Wednesday after the EU’s Purchasing Managers’ Index also showed business activity in the bloc stalling in August.
U.S. Business Activity Falls to a 6-Month Low
S&P Global’s flash U.S. Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to a six-month low of 50.4 in August from a reading of 52 last month.
Both subindexes—the services index and the manufacturing index—fell from last month, with the manufacturing index slipping to 47.5, a two-month low, from 50.2. A reading under 50 indicates activity contracted.
The services index slipped to 51 from 52.3 in July, the index’s lowest reading since February.
“Subdued client demand drove the slowdown across the economy, as total new orders declined for the first time in six months,” according to an S&P Global press release.
The report also noted input inflation picked back up, with higher fuel, wage, and raw material costs raising manufacturer and service provider's expenses. Businesses were reluctant to pass those price increases on to customers, though, as they competed for increasingly price-conscious consumers.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in Premarket Trading
Gainers:
- Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Shares of the apparel retailer gained 5% after it reported record sales of $1.3 billion in the most recent quarter. Earnings of $1.10 per share were more than 70% higher than the year before.
- Manchester United Plc (MANU): Shares rose 5% after reports that Sheikh Jassim, a member of the Qatari royal family, had set a date for his £6 billion ($7.6 billion) takeover of the British soccer club.
- Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): Shares of the chipmaker and AI leader were up 0.7% before markets opened as investors await its hotly anticipated second-quarter earnings report after markets close.
Losers:
- Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Shares of the shoe retailer lost 30% after reporting second-quarter sales fell 10% year-over-year, prompting the company to cut its full-year guidance for the second time this year.
- Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON): Shares of the at-home fitness company fell 29% after it reported a decline in paying subscribers and a wider-than-expected loss in the most recent quarter.
- Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Shares of the chipmaker fell 5% after it reported a drop in sales in its third quarter and warned of softening demand, leading it to forecast current-quarter sales and earnings below analysts’ estimates. Shares of fellow chipmakers ON Semiconductor (ON), Microchip Technology (MCHP), and Texas Instruments (TXN) also fell premarket.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) were up 0.6% in premarket trading as investors anticipated its second-quarter earnings report to show record revenue and a significant jump in profit.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) shares fell 12% in premarket trading, following a 28% plunge in the prior session, as the movie theater chain prepares to end trading of its AMC Preferred Equity units on Thursday, which will be converted into common stock.
- Toll Brothers (TOL) reported third-quarter net income of $3.73 a share on revenue of $2.69 billion, ahead of the $2.85 a share of income and $2.4 billion in revenue forecasted by analysts, as high mortgage rates helped elevate demand for new home construction.
- United Parcel Service (UPS) shares traded higher by 0.7% premarket after members of the Teamsters union approved its newly negotiated labor contract with the company with 86% approval.
- The S&P flash services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is expected to show U.S. services sector activity ticking upward in August, with the index rising to 52.5 from the previous reading of 53.2. The data will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
-Terry Lane
Stock Futures Give Up Some Gains Premarket
Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained a little more than 0.1% Wednesday morning.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%.
And Nasdaq 100 futures contracts gained a little over 0.2%.