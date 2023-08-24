Dow Jones Today: Tech Stocks Slip After Nvidia Earnings; Dow Rises

Stocks were mixed Thursday morning, with falling tech stocks offsetting a boost from chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), which posted another quarter of blowout earnings as it reaps the benefits of the AI boom.
The Nasdaq gave up early gains to trade down 0.5%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered around flat.
Investors will also be looking to Jackson Hole, the Kansas City Fed's annual forum for central bank leaders, where Fed officials will speak, possibly signaling their intentions for interest rates for the rest of the year. The forum kicks off today, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to speak tomorrow at 10:05 a.m. ET.
At its annual meeting, hosted this year in South Africa, BRICS leaders invited six countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, to join the alliance of ascendant economies.
Yesterday, stocks gained in anticipation of Nvidia's earnings. The Nasdaq gained 1.6%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the Dow climbed 0.5%.
Nvidia Stock Hits Record High After Posting Another Blowout Quarter
Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) rose 3% Thursday morning to trade around $484, an all-time high for the chipmaker after it beat second-quarter earnings estimates and offered a sales forecast surpassing Wall Street's high expectations.
The Santa Clara, Calif.-based chip company said its second-quarter revenue came in at a record $13.51 billion, up 101% year-on-year. Wall Street had high hopes for this year's stock darling but had earnings expectations pegged at $12.5 billion.
Nvidia's data center business notched another record quarter, posting revenue of $10.32 billion, an astonishing 171% rise over the same period last year.
Net income of $6.18 billion, or $2.48 per share, marked an increase of more than 800% from last year. Nvidia returned $3.38 billion to shareholders via its stock buyback program during the quarter but announced $25 billion in additional repurchases.
With Thursday's gains, Nvidia shares have returned 222% year-to-date.
-Kevin George
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Shares of the software company soared 12% to their highest level in a year after it reported a narrower-than-expected loss of $0.38 a share.
- Nvidia Corp. (NVDA): The chipmaker’s shares jumped more than 6% to an all-time high after blew past analyst estimates with its second-quarter earnings and third-quarter forecast.
- Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Shares climbed almost 7% after the software designer beat earnings and revenue estimates for the second quarter, citing healthy demand for its products amid a surge in infrastructure and construction spending.
Losers:
- Petco Health and Wellness Co. (WOOF): Shares of the pet retailer tumbled 12% after it lowered its full-year earnings forecast, citing “a shift in consumer spending and pressures on our discretionary business.”
- Boeing Co. (BA): Shares of the aerospace company lost 3% after it said a major contractor’s manufacturing error would delay deliveries of its 737 MAX aircraft. Shares of the contractor, Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) fell 8%.
- Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR): Shares of the discount store sank 7% after it said margins shrank in the second quarter, partially due to increased theft. The company also agreed to pay a $1.34 million settlement to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) as part of an agreement to improve its workplace safety practices.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- Nvidia (NVDA) said that surging interest in artificial intelligence (AI) generated second-quarter sales of $13.5 billion, better than the company’s guidance of $11 billion, and leading Nvidia to forecast third-quarter sales of $16 billion, beating analyst estimates of $12.6 billion.
- Shares of software company Splunk (SPLK) jumped 14% in pre-market trading after it reported narrower losses than anticipated at $0.38 a share compared to the $0.46 a share that analysts expected.
- Boeing (BA) shares dropped 2% in pre-market trading after it found a quality problem from supplier Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) over improperly drilled holes for a part on its 737 MAX aircraft.
- Shares of software maker Snowflake (SNOW) rose 3.6% in pre-market trading after it kept its outlook for full-year revenue steady at $2.6 billion, citing improved sales on AI and machine learning in its enterprise data operations.
- Initial jobless claims for the week ending Aug. 19 were 230,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the prior week's revised level.
-Terry Lane
Dow Futures Slip, Nasdaq Soars on Nvidia Earnings
Futures contracts connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday.
S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%.
Nasdaq 100 futures contracts jumped more than 0.9%.