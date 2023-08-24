Dow Jones Today: Tech Stocks Slip After Nvidia Earnings; Dow Rises

Stocks were mixed Thursday morning, with falling tech stocks offsetting a boost from chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA), which posted another quarter of blowout earnings as it reaps the benefits of the AI boom.

The Nasdaq gave up early gains to trade down 0.5%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered around flat.

Investors will also be looking to Jackson Hole, the Kansas City Fed's annual forum for central bank leaders, where Fed officials will speak, possibly signaling their intentions for interest rates for the rest of the year. The forum kicks off today, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to speak tomorrow at 10:05 a.m. ET.

At its annual meeting, hosted this year in South Africa, BRICS leaders invited six countries, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, to join the alliance of ascendant economies.

Yesterday, stocks gained in anticipation of Nvidia's earnings. The Nasdaq gained 1.6%, while the S&P 500 rose 1.1% and the Dow climbed 0.5%.

