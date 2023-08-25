Dow Jones Today: Dow, S&P 500 Rebound From Powell Comments

The Fed is Keeping Its Options Open For More Rate Hikes, Powell Says If you were looking to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for clues about whether the Fed will raise rates again at future meetings, his most recent speech probably left you in the dark. “As is often the case, we are navigating by the stars under cloudy skies,” Powell said during a highly anticipated speech at an economics symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. “At upcoming meetings, we will assess our progress based on the totality of the data and the evolving outlook and risks. Based on this assessment, we will proceed carefully as we decide whether to tighten further or, instead, to hold the policy rate constant and await further data.” Powell’s speech emphasized the difficulty of the Fed’s fight against inflation and the ways it could go wrong. A major risk of the rate hikes is that the economy could slow down so much that there’s a recession and mass layoffs—a danger that Powell acknowledged in his speech. After digesting Powell’s speech and other ambivalent remarks by Fed officials, the prospect of further rate hikes this year are basically a tossup in November and December, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, which forecasts rate hikes based on fed futures trading data. -Diccon Hyatt

UAW Members Authorize Possible Strikes Members of the United Auto Workers union voted in favor of possibly walking out on Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Stellantis (STLA) next month if the automakers and workers can't agree on a new contract. The result authorizes UAW leader Shawn Fain to call a strike, but it doesn't guarantee one. Negotiators could still reach a deal before Sept. 14, the day the current contract expires. The automakers' shares were mixed midday Friday, with Stellantis stock up 1% and Ford gaining 0.5%. Meanwhile, GM shares slipped 0.5%.

Nordstrom Shares Tumble After Reporting Sales Drop and Record Theft Nordstrom shares (JWN) fell over 10% in early trading on Friday after the retailer reported a drop in sales amid a broader decline in discretionary spending and executives warned about record levels of retail theft. Nordstrom reported revenue of $3.77 billion for the second quarter, above expectations of $3.65 billion, and earnings per share of $0.84 compared to estimates of $0.44. However, sales were down 8.3% compared to the same period a year ago, and remained below pre-pandemic levels. Nordstrom attributed the decline in part to the timing of its anniversary sale and closing stores in Canada. It also said a rise in losses related to theft impacted its results. With Friday's losses, shares of Nordstrom were down 6% year-to-date. -Fatima Attarwala YCharts

Ulta Beauty Stock Falls Despite Earnings Beat Shares of Ulta Beauty fell 2.5% Friday morning despite the cosmetics retailer topping Wall Street’s estimates for second-quarter earnings and raising its full-year revenue and earnings forecast. Ulta reported earnings of $6.02 per share on sales of $2.5 billion, beating analysts’ earnings estimates of $5.85 a share. “The beauty category has continued to deliver healthy growth, as consumers maintain their post-pandemic routines and expand their definition of beauty,” said CEO Dave Kimbell. Beauty retail has proved resilient in the face of a slowdown in consumer spending as shoppers, whose pandemic savings are shrinking, pull back on discretionary purchases. That led Ulta to raise its full-year forecast for revenue and earnings. The company now expects net sales of $11.05 billion to $11.15 billion, up from earlier estimates of $11 billion to $11.1 billion. Earnings are forecast at $25.10 to $25.60 a share, up from $24.70 to $25.40 a share.

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket Gainers: Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM): Shares of the buy now, pay later computer gained more than 7% after its second-quarter revenue and earnings came in above Wall Street’s estimates. Revenue grew 22% to $446 million.

Workday Inc. (WDAY): Shares of the cloud-based enterprise management provider rose 4% after it reported solid growth of its top and bottom line in the second quarter. Management also raised the company’s full-year subscription revenue forecast.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): The streaming company’s shares climbed almost 2% after an upgrade from Loop Capital, which said it sees the stock climbing 20% from its current level of about $406.

Losers: Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL): Shares of the semiconductor company lost 4% despite delivering slightly better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE): Shares of the Hawaiian utility fell 20% after Maui County sued the company, alleging its power lines caused the wildfires that devastated the island earlier this month.

DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN): The cloud services provider lost 6% after announcing it's searching for a new CEO.

