Dow Jones Today: Nasdaq Soars After Data Shows Cooling Labor Market

U.S. stocks surged Tuesday morning after fresh data showed job openings fell to their lowest level since 2021 in July, possibly easing some of the pressure a tight labor market is putting on prices.

The Nasdaq gained 1.5%, while the S&P 500 rose 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5%.

Investors were encouraged by the July job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS), which showed job openings and quits declined in July, raising hopes Fed officials will lean dovish at their next policy meeting in September.

Foreign equities were in the green Tuesday, with Chinese stocks gaining more than 1% after the government ordered state-owned banks to cut interest rates on existing mortgages and deposits in a further attempt to stimulate the economy. European stocks also gained.

