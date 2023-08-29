Dow Jones Today: Nasdaq Soars After Data Shows Cooling Labor Market

U.S. stocks surged Tuesday morning after fresh data showed job openings fell to their lowest level since 2021 in July, possibly easing some of the pressure a tight labor market is putting on prices.
The Nasdaq gained 1.5%, while the S&P 500 rose 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.5%.
Investors were encouraged by the July job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS), which showed job openings and quits declined in July, raising hopes Fed officials will lean dovish at their next policy meeting in September.
Foreign equities were in the green Tuesday, with Chinese stocks gaining more than 1% after the government ordered state-owned banks to cut interest rates on existing mortgages and deposits in a further attempt to stimulate the economy. European stocks also gained.
Stocks shook off their August funk and rose yesterday. The Nasdaq gained 0.8% while the Dow and the S&P 500 rose 0.6%.
Job Openings Declined in July to Lowest Level in Two Years
The number of job openings in the U.S. declined 4% to 8.8 million in July, its sixth month-over-month decline this year. The last time there were fewer than 9 million job openings was in March 2021.
The number of people who quit their jobs also declined to 3.5 million in July from 3.8 million in June, indicating more workers feel insecure about leaving their current jobs or are struggling to find new ones.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a speech last week pointed to the tight labor market, the rebalancing of which he called “incomplete,” as one of the Fed’s primary concerns as it fights inflation.
Today’s data suggests the Federal Reserve’s campaign of interest rate hikes is slowly cooling the labor market as intended. That has traders upping their bets that the Fed policymakers will hold interest rates steady at their next meeting in September, according to CME’s FedWatch tool, which calculates the odds of rate hikes using federal fund futures trading data.
Technical Glitch Suspends Toyota's Japan Operations Until Wednesday
Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) slipped 0.5% Tuesday morning as it suspended operations across all 14 of its plants in Japan owing to a glitch in its production system.
The 14 factories experienced a glitch that halted production and are expected to be back online by Wednesday. The plants in Toyota’s home country account for as much as a third of global production. While the cause is under investigation, the Japanese auto giant does not suspect it to be a cyberattack.
The system malfunction prevented the company from ordering components, but the impact on output is unclear. In a domino effect, group firm Toyota Industries has also partially suspended operations at two engine plants.
-Fatima Attarwala
BYD Shares Surge on Strong H1 Sales, Profit
Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co. Ltd (BYDDY) gained more than 5% early Tuesday after the company said its first-half profit more than doubled from last year.
The company reported net profit for the six months ended in June of RMB10.95 billion ($1.5 billion), compared with RMB3.59 billion a year ago. Revenue rose 73% as electric vehicle sales held up an ongoing price war and signs of a slowdown in Chinese consumer spending.
BYD gained ground against rivals Nio (NIO) and Tesla (TSLA), growing its market share 6.5 percentage points to 33.5%. The company remains the world’s largest EV maker in terms of sales.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD): Shares of the Chinese online retailer gained more than 12% after it reported a 66% increase in sales and a 47% increase in net income, both exceeding analysts’ expectations.
- Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN): The financial services firm’s shares gained 9% after it was tapped to join the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Catalent Inc. (CTLT): The pharmaceutical company’s stock gained 3% after it reached a deal with activist investor Elliott Management to explore strategic alternatives, including selling the company.
- U.S. Steel Corp. (X): Shares of America’s third-largest steel producer rose 2% after it said it was entering confidentiality agreements with bidders as the board considers takeover offers.
Losers:
- VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS): Shares of the Vietnamese electric vehicle maker lost 12% after soaring 20% yesterday, pushing its market cap up to nearly $200 billion and making it the world’s third most valuable car company.
- Nio Inc. (NIO): American depositary receipts of the Chinese EV maker fell 6% after it missed second-quarter earnings estimates, reporting a loss of 45 cents a share on $1.2 billion in revenue.
- Salesforce Inc. (CRM): Shares fell 2% after JPMorgan removed the software company from its U.S. focus list ahead of its quarterly earnings report tomorrow.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- The job openings and labor turnover survey (JOLTS), released at 10 a.m., is expected to show job openings decreased to 9.5 million in July from 9.58 million in June.
- 3M's (MMM) board of directors approved a $6 billion settlement to resolve suits over allegations it delivered faulty earplugs to the U.S. military.
- Shares of AT&T (T) gained 1.8% and Verizon Communications (VZ) added 1.7% in pre-market trading after Citi upgraded both telecom providers to “Buy/High-Risk” from “Neutral.”
- Catalent (CTLT) is reportedly near a settlement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which will include adding four new directors, along with a commitment to review strategic alternatives, such as a sale of the company.
- Shares of jet engine and aircraft part maker Heico Corp. (HEI) fell 5.2% following the release of its third-quarter earnings report that edged ahead of analyst expectations.
-Terry Lane
Futures Slip Ahead of Jobs Data
Futures contracts connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down just less than 0.1% in premarket trading Tuesday.
S&P 500 futures were lower by 0.05%.
And Nasdaq 100 contracts also lost 0.1%.