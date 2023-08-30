Dow Jones Today: Stocks Open Higher, Extending Gains After Two-Day Rally

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday morning after surging yesterday on a worse-than-expected jobs report—good news in the eyes of Fed watchers.
The Nasdaq gained 0.4% in early trading, while the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.1%.
Markets got a boost from more economic data pointing to a slowing, not crashing, U.S. economy. Private employers added half as many jobs in August as they did in July, according to data from ADP. Also, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) lowered its estimate of second-quarter GDP growth to 2.1% from 2.4%.
Chinese stocks closed up slightly today after the government asked two of the nation's largest banks to review the finances of Zhongrong International Trust, a troubled wealth management firm that recently missed interest payments on several investment products. Oil futures climbed in early trading, as did gold futures.
Yesterday, stocks soared on data showing higher interest rates are cooling the jobs market, raising hopes the Federal Reserve will hold rates steady at its next policy meeting in September.
Visa, Mastercard Shares Climb on Plans to Raise Credit Card Fees
Shares of Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) rose in early trading Wednesday after the Wall Street Journal reported the credit card providers are planning to raise the fees they charge merchants.
According to the Journal, the fee increases, slated to go into effect in October and April, could cost merchants an additional $500 million a year. Swipe fees totaled a record $160 billion in 2022, according to the Nilson Report.
Visa and Mastercard account for about 80% of all credit card transaction volume. Their dominance has elicited criticism from some in Congress, where legislation has been introduced to allow merchants to process Visa and Mastercard cards over other networks, possibly incentivizing lower fees.
Visa shares gained 0.7% Wednesday morning while Mastercard rose 1.2%.
Shares of Insulet Surge on Insider Purchase
Shares of the medical device maker Insulet Corp. (PODD) gained more than 7% Wednesday morning, making it the S&P 500’s best-performing stock, after an SEC filing showed CEO James Hollingshead bought more than $1 million worth of company stock.
The purchase of 5,550 shares upped Hollingshead’s stake in the company by nearly 20%.
Insulet stock fell 30% in the weeks after Aug. 8, when it beat second-quarter earnings expectations and raised its full-year sales forecast. Shares reached a three-year low of $181.21 on Aug. 28, the day of Hollingshead’s purchase.
Investors often look to insider buys as a sign a stock is undervalued and that leadership is confident about the company’s prospects.
U.S. GDP Is Holding Up Despite Consumer Spending Slowdown
The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) Wednesday revised its estimate of second-quarter GDP to 2.1% from last month’s estimate of 2.4%. Still, that’s marginally higher than the first quarter’s 2% growth rate.
Researchers attributed the acceleration in GDP to a smaller decline in inventory investment and an uptick in business investment, possibly a sign the supply/demand imbalance that fueled last year’s historic inflation is abating and business conditions are improving. Those improvements were offset slightly by a slowdown in consumer spending.
More good news from today’s GDP release: prices rose at their slowest pace since the end of 2020. Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) prices rose at an annualized rate of 2.5% in the second quarter, falling from 4.1% in the first quarter. PCE prices excluding food and energy rose 3.7%, a more modest slowdown from the first quarter's 4.9% increase.
The BEA will publish July’s PCE price index—the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge—tomorrow morning.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- Sunrun Inc. (RUN): Shares of the solar tech company gained 4.5% after Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy,” citing its attractive valuation. The stock, which closed yesterday at $15.16, isn’t far off a recent three-year low of $13.57.
- Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Shares of the generator maker gained 1.5% as Hurricane Idalia, a category 3 storm, made landfall on Florida’s West coast.
- PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD): The Chinese e-commerce giant’s shares added 1.5% in premarket trading after jumping 15% yesterday following a better-than-expected quarterly earnings report.
Losers:
- HP Inc. (HPQ): The computer maker’s shares fell more than 8% after it missed sales estimates for the most recent quarter and scaled back its full-year profit outlook, citing weakening PC demand and prices.
- Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN): Shares of the chipmaker fell 2% after Bernstein downgraded the stock to “underperform,” citing concerns about revenue and margins.
- Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD): Shares slipped 0.5% after reports the online brokerage had ended its crypto partnership with market maker Jump Trading.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- Private employers added 177,000 jobs in August, a big drop from the 371,000 added last month, according to data from ADP. The Bureau of Economic Analysis revised its second-quarter GDP growth estimate down to 2.1% from 2.4% last month.
- Shares of HP Inc (HPQ) tumbled more than 8% in pre-market trading after the computer maker reported mixed results on soft demand for printers and weaker-than-expected prices for personal computers.
- Tesla (TSLA) shares dipped 0.8% in pre-market trading after surging 7.7% in the prior session after reports that the company would launch a $300 million artificial intelligence computing cluster that will be powered by 10,000 of Nvidia’s (NVDA) graphical processing unit (GPU) chips, making it more powerful than the third best-performing supercomputer.
- Shares of Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast (VFS) rose 7% in pre-market trading, coming after a 44% fall in the previous session that wiped out $90 billion in market capitalization.
- HP Enterprises (HPE) shares rose 2% in pre-market trading after the company reported strong growth on increased demand for high-performance computing and generative AI hardware and software.
-Terry Lane
Futures Little Changed as Markets Take a Breather
Futures contracts connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up just a few hundredths of a percentage point in premarket trading Wednesday.
S&P 500 futures contracts were down about the same amount.
And Nasdaq 100 contracts slipped just less than 0.1%.