Dow Jones Today: Futures Point Toward Another Winning Day For Stocks

By
Colin Laidley
Colin is an Associate Editor focused on tech and financial news. He has more than three years of experience editing, proofreading, and fact-checking content on current financial events and politics. He received his M.A. in journalism from The New School and his B.A. in history and political science from McGill University.

Updated August 31, 2023
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.

Gabby Jones / Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were up in premarket trading Thursday ahead of the key inflation data that could be the most consequential data point the Fed considers when it decides whether to raise rates again in September.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release July's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index—the inflation measure the Fed prefers over the more widely followed Consumer Price Index (CPI)—at 8:30 a.m. Analysts are expecting core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, to have risen 0.2%, the same as in June.

Chinese stocks fell after data showed manufacturing activity fell for the sixth straight month in August. European equities rose after reports showed euro-area core inflation slowed, raising hopes the European Central Bank will hold interest rates steady next month.

Yesterday, stocks gained for a fourth straight day after the BEA revised its estimate of second-quarter GDP growth dow, and private jobs data showed a slackening labor market.

5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

41 minutes ago

Here's what investors need to know to start their day:

  1. The latest Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, a key measure of inflation, rose to an annual rate of 3.3% in July, up from 3% in June. Core PCE rose to 4.2%. Both were in line with economists' expectations.
  2. Salesforce (CRM) shares jumped 5.5% in pre-market trading after it reported a full-year earnings guidance of $8.04 to $8.06 a share on revenue between $34.7 billion to $34.8 billion, better than analyst forecasts of $7.42 a share on revenue of $34.66 billion.
  3. UBS Group (UBS) posted a record profit following its takeover of Credit Suisse in March, as the Swiss-based bank credited a stabilization of deposits at Credit Suisse and cost reductions made from cutting its workforce.
  4. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) shares rose 1.2% in pre-market trading after it reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.74 a share, better than the $0.36 from the same quarter last year, and the $0.56 a share that analysts expected.
  5. Okta Inc (OKTA) shares surged 10% in pre-market trading after it raised its annual earnings forecast after the weak business spending it projected last quarter did not materialize.

-Terry Lane

Stock Futures Ahead of Key Inflation Data

1 hr 9 min ago

Futures contracts connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5% in premarket trading.

Dow futures (Aug. 31, 2023)

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%.

S&P 500 futures (Aug. 31, 2023)

Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.1%.

Nasdaq 100 futures (Aug. 31, 2023)
