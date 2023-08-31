Dow Jones Today: Futures Point Toward Another Winning Day For Stocks

U.S. stock futures were up in premarket trading Thursday ahead of the key inflation data that could be the most consequential data point the Fed considers when it decides whether to raise rates again in September.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release July's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index—the inflation measure the Fed prefers over the more widely followed Consumer Price Index (CPI)—at 8:30 a.m. Analysts are expecting core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, to have risen 0.2%, the same as in June.

Chinese stocks fell after data showed manufacturing activity fell for the sixth straight month in August. European equities rose after reports showed euro-area core inflation slowed, raising hopes the European Central Bank will hold interest rates steady next month.

Yesterday, stocks gained for a fourth straight day after the BEA revised its estimate of second-quarter GDP growth dow, and private jobs data showed a slackening labor market.