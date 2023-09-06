Dow Jones Today: Stock Futures Slip With Oil at 10-Month High

U.S. stock futures were lower in premarket trading Wednesday as the price of oil hovered around a 10-month high after surging yesterday on Saudi Arabia's production cuts.
Oil futures jumped more than 2% yesterday when Saudi Arabia, one of the world's largest producers and exporters of crude, said it was extending its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels a day through December. The cuts were first implemented in July and have been extended on a monthly basis ever since. The extension will continue to prop up oil and gas prices, upward pressure the U.S. government may have trouble controlling with strategic reserves at a 40-year low.
Stocks fell yesterday, pressured by the jump in oil prices and the effect it could have on consumer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led markets lower, falling 0.6%. The S&P 500 lost 0.4% and the Nasdaq dipped 0.1%.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- The FTC is reportedly set to file an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon (AMZN) later this month after Amazon officials failed to offer concessions to the regulatory agency at a key meeting in August.
- The European Union has listed several tech giants, including Apple, Microsoft, and Google-parent Alphabet, as “gatekeepers” under its Digital Markets Act, subjecting the companies to a new set of rules designed to open up more competition.
- With the backing of SoftBank Group, C&S Wholesale Grocers is reportedly near a deal to acquire stores that Kroger (KR) and Albertsons Companies (ACI) are attempting to sell in order to meet the regulatory requirements for their proposed $25 billion merger.
- GitLab (GTLB) shares jumped more than 5% in pre-market trading after the software development platform outperformed analyst estimates in its quarterly earnings report on the strength of its artificial intelligence (AI) powered DevSecOps platform.
- Investors will get a look at the Federal Reserve’s latest data on economic conditions when it releases the quarterly Beige Book today at 2 p.m. ET, ahead of its next meeting in two weeks.
-Terry Lane
Stock Futures Fall for a Second Day
Futures contracts connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2% in premarket trading Wednesday.
S&P 500 futures were also 0.2% lower.
Nasdaq 100 E-mini contracts slumped 0.3%.