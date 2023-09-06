Dow Jones Today: Stock Futures Slip With Oil at 10-Month High

U.S. stock futures were lower in premarket trading Wednesday as the price of oil hovered around a 10-month high after surging yesterday on Saudi Arabia's production cuts.

Oil futures jumped more than 2% yesterday when Saudi Arabia, one of the world's largest producers and exporters of crude, said it was extending its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels a day through December. The cuts were first implemented in July and have been extended on a monthly basis ever since. The extension will continue to prop up oil and gas prices, upward pressure the U.S. government may have trouble controlling with strategic reserves at a 40-year low.

Stocks fell yesterday, pressured by the jump in oil prices and the effect it could have on consumer prices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led markets lower, falling 0.6%. The S&P 500 lost 0.4% and the Nasdaq dipped 0.1%.