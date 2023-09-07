Dow Jones Today: Nasdaq Plummets on China's Expanded iPhone Ban

U.S. stocks traded lower early Thursday, with tech stocks sinking on reports China is widening the iPhone ban reported yesterday.

The Nasdaq sank 1.4% in early trading, adding to yesterday's 1.1% loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2%.

Chinese authorities are expanding the ban on iPhone use among federal officials to include employees of state-owned enterprises, according to a Bloomberg report. Apple (AAPL) shares were down 2.7% in premarket trading, extending yesterday's losses.

Meanwhile, the dollar continued to strengthen, with the U.S. Dollar Index at its highest level since March. The dollar is at its highest level relative to the Chinese yuan since 2007.

Stocks sank yesterday as oil prices hovered around a 10-month high and a measure of U.S. services business unexpectedly jumped to its highest since February.