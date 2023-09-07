Dow Jones Today: Nasdaq Plummets on China's Expanded iPhone Ban

U.S. stocks traded lower early Thursday, with tech stocks sinking on reports China is widening the iPhone ban reported yesterday.
The Nasdaq sank 1.4% in early trading, adding to yesterday's 1.1% loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.2%.
Chinese authorities are expanding the ban on iPhone use among federal officials to include employees of state-owned enterprises, according to a Bloomberg report. Apple (AAPL) shares were down 2.7% in premarket trading, extending yesterday's losses.
Meanwhile, the dollar continued to strengthen, with the U.S. Dollar Index at its highest level since March. The dollar is at its highest level relative to the Chinese yuan since 2007.
Stocks sank yesterday as oil prices hovered around a 10-month high and a measure of U.S. services business unexpectedly jumped to its highest since February.
GameStop Posts Smaller-Than-Expected Loss on Robust Digital Sales
GameStop (GME) posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the quarter that ended in July thanks to strong demand for video games and growth in digital sales, amid a turnaround effort that was sparked by a leadership shakeup this summer.
The video game maker posted a net loss of $2.8 million, far smaller than expectations of $43 million, and compared to a massive $108.7 million loss in the same quarter last year. Revenue came in at $1.16 billion, boosted by robust video game and console sales and above expectations of $1.14 billion.
Sales of hardware and accessories at $597 million barely budged from the year-ago quarter, while software sales surged 25.5% to $397 million. As a percentage of total sales, hardware's share fell to 51.3% from 52.5%, while that of software surged more than six percentage points to 34.1%.
GameStop shares rose more than 3% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the company released its earnings, but gave back those gains and were trading more than 2% lower Thursday morning. They're up nearly 6% so far this year and are still worth about three times what they were at the end of 2020, just before 2021's meme stock rally.
-Mack Wilowski
PayPal Sued by Australian Regulator Over Small Business Contract Terms
Australia's securities regulator is suing PayPal (PYPL) for a contract term that it says is unfair to small businesses.
In PayPal Australia's standard contract, there is a clause that gives its business account holders 60 days to notify of any errors or discrepancies in the fees, after which users will have to accept the charges as accurate.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is seeking an injunction to declare the term in the contract void.
Shares of PayPal dipped more than 2% in early trading on Thursday following the news. With Thursday morning's dip, shares of PayPal were down about 18% year-to-date.
-Fatima Attarwala
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): The footwear and accessories retailer gained 13% after the company reported adjusted earnings of 59 cents a share on sales of $792.2 million, beating analysts estimates.
- Westrock Co. (WRK): Shares of the paper and packing company rose more than 6% after reports it is nearing a merger deal with Europe’s Smurfit Kappa.
- UiPath Inc. (PATH): Shares of the automation software provider gained more than 1% after it beat Wall Street’s top and bottom line estimates in the most recent quarter.
Losers:
- Apple Inc. (AAPL): Shares of the tech giant lost more than 3%, adding to yesterday’s losses on the back of reports China is banning government officials from using iPhones for work or bringing them to the office.
- Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR): Shares plummeted 13% to $23.55 after the semiconductor packaging and test services provider announced a secondary offering of 10 million shares priced at $24 a share.
- Seagate Technology Holdings Plc. (STX): The data storage company lost 6% after Barclays downgraded the stock to equalweight from overweight.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- Shares of artificial intelligence software provider C3.ai (AI) plummeted 10% in pre-market trading after it forecasted a larger full-year loss than previously expected and withdrew its forecast of reaching profitability by the end of fiscal 2024.
- UiPath (PATH) shares climbed 5% after the automation software company beat expectations for revenue growth, citing AI as a "tailwind."
- Several Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak today, including Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, New York Fed President John Williams, and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee.

-Terry Lane
-Terry Lane
China's iPhone Ban Sinks Nasdaq Futures
Futures contracts connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.1% in premarket trading.
S&P 500 futures lost 0.5%.
And Nasdaq 100 contracts sank 0.9% after the index lost more than 1% yesterday.