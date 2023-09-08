Dow Jones Today: Stocks Rise, Shaking Off Four-Day Slump

U.S. stocks gained Friday morning, though all three major indexes were on track for a losing week on rising oil prices, a strong labor force, and China's iPhone ban.
The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose 0.4% in early trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%.
Apple (AAPL) continued to slip premarket after losing about $190 billion in market capitalization over the last two days after China banned government officials from using iPhones at work.
Also in markets, natural gas futures jumped more than 2% in early trading after a labor dispute in Australia, the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas. Equities sank overseas, with the Japanese Nikkei dropping more than 1%.
The Nasdaq plummeted 0.9% yesterday on reports China would expand its iPhone ban to include government-backed agencies. The Dow was buoyed by healthcare stocks, helping it gain 0.2%.
Friday's Biggest Analyst Calls
Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Analysts at Mizuho upgraded the software maker to buy and increased their price target by $110 to $630, saying Adobe “remains very well positioned to benefit from digital transformation with its highly comprehensive end-to-end offering.”
Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD): Bank of America Securities upgraded the pharmaceutical company to buy and raised its price target to $95 from $88. "We think Gilead's accelerating growth and expanding pipeline is underappreciated by investors," analysts wrote.
First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Deutsche Bank upgraded the solar energy company to buy and upped their price target by $15 to $235. Analysts said First Solar’s analyst day gave investors what they’ve been looking for, “a strong 3 year roadmap, with improving numbers and core margins.”
Summit Materials Inc. (SUM): Wolfe Research downgraded the construction materials company to hold from buy after it announced it would merge with the North American operations of Colombia-based Cementos Argos.
Gas Prices Rise as Australian Workers Begin Strike
Workers at Chevron (CVX) liquefied natural gas (LNG) sites in Australia began partial strikes on Friday after talks between the company and workers broke down, potentially disrupting global supplies and sending gas prices higher.
Under current conditions of the partial strike, workers will not work for up to 11 hours per day until next Thursday, after which they will be on a complete strike until September 29 if their grievances remain unaddressed.
Australia is one of the world's top LNG exporters, and Chevron's Australian facilities are responsible for over 5% of global supply.
Natural gas futures rose more than 2% to $2.63 on Friday, while Chevron stock gained 1%.
-Fatima Attarwala
Kroger & Albertsons to Sell 400 Locations in Bid to Secure Merger Approval
Grocery chains Kroger (KR) and Albertsons (ACI) on Friday announced plans to sell 413 locations to C&S Wholesale Grocers as the two try to assuage regulators' concerns about their $25 billion merger.
C&S will pay $1.9 billion for the stores, located primarily in the West and Central U.S., and could purchase up to 237 more locations if the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) mandates further divestitures.
Kroger and Albertsons, the country’s two largest traditional supermarkets, announced their plan to merge in October 2022 and expect the deal to close in early 2024.
The Federal Trade Commission is currently investigating the deal to determine whether it would harm small grocers.
Shares of Albertsons were up 2.8% early Friday. Kroger, which reported mixed quarterly earnings before markets opened and announced a $1.2 billion opioid settlement, gained 5%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket
Gainers:
- First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Shares rose 3% after Deutsche Bank upgraded the solar panel producer to buy and lifted its price target to $235 from $220.
- Snowflake Inc. (SNOW): The cloud data warehousing company gained 2% after analysts at D.A. Davidson initiated coverage of the stock with a buy rating and a $200 price target, representing 25% upside from its closing price Thursday.
- 3D Systems Corp. (DDD): Shares of the 3D printing company gained 1% after saying its partnership with Align Technology (ALGN), maker of Invisalign tooth straighteners, would not be impacted by the latter’s acquisition of 3D printer Cubicure. 3D Systems stock fell more than 7% yesterday following the announcement of the acquisition.
Losers:
- Kroger Co. (KR): Shares of the grocery chain fell about 2% after its second-quarter sales fell short of estimates. It also said it would pay up to $1.2 billion to settle most opioid-related claims.
- GameStop Corp. (GME): The video game retailer’s stock dropped 3% after rising modestly yesterday on a better-than-expected earnings report driven by a surge in digital sales.
- ASML Holding NV. (ASML): The manufacturer of semiconductor equipment systems fell 1.5%, following semiconductor stocks like Broadcom (AVGO) and Qualcomm (QCOM), which plummeted yesterday on China’s efforts to curtail its use of foreign technology.
5 Things to Know Before Markets Open
Here's what investors need to know to start their day:
- Workers at Chevron (CVX) LNG projects in Australia went on strike after talks between the two broke down, potentially disrupting output from facilities that make up more than 5% of global supply.
- Shares of luxury furniture retailer RH (RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, fell 7% premarket after it lowered its revenue projections for the third quarter to $740 million to $760 million, below the $778.6 million that analysts projected.
- DocuSign (DOCU) shares were up 3% in pre-market trading after it reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $0.72 a share, topping the $0.44 a share it earned during the same period last year.
- After a pause in terminations during the pandemic, Goldman Sachs (GS) is reportedly set to commence employee reviews that could see underperformers dismissed as soon as next month.
- Consumer credit levels are expected to drop in July to $16 billion, down from $17.9 billion from the prior month, when that data is released at 3 p.m. ET.
-Terry Lane
Stock Futures Fall for the Fourth Straight Day
Futures contracts connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% in premarket trading Friday.
S&P 500 futures were also off 0.1%.
Nasdaq 100 contracts lost 0.15%.