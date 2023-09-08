Dow Jones Today: Stocks Rise, Shaking Off Four-Day Slump

U.S. stocks gained Friday morning, though all three major indexes were on track for a losing week on rising oil prices, a strong labor force, and China's iPhone ban.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 rose 0.4% in early trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%.

Apple (AAPL) continued to slip premarket after losing about $190 billion in market capitalization over the last two days after China banned government officials from using iPhones at work.

Also in markets, natural gas futures jumped more than 2% in early trading after a labor dispute in Australia, the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas. Equities sank overseas, with the Japanese Nikkei dropping more than 1%.

The Nasdaq plummeted 0.9% yesterday on reports China would expand its iPhone ban to include government-backed agencies. The Dow was buoyed by healthcare stocks, helping it gain 0.2%.