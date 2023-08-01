Dow Jones Today: Caterpillar Earnings Lift Index

Key Takeaways The Dow Jones moved higher by 0.2%, or roughly 70 points, in a session when only 9 of its 30 stocks gained.

Caterpillar’s earnings helped push it higher by more than 8%.

Verizon shares dropped almost 2%, while Merck fell 1.25% on its earnings report.

Propelled higher by industrial and technology earnings, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher by 0.2%, or roughly 70 points.

Due in part to its price weighting, the Dow was the only major stock index to move higher, with the Nasdaq dropping 0.4% and the S&P 500 dipping 0.25%.

Caterpillar (CAT) helped lead the Dow higher after the maker of construction and mining equipment reported double-digit growth in each of its segments, sending its shares higher about 9%. With Caterpillar trading at $288, it’s one of the more expensive stocks in the index, and its sharp rise was why the Dow index of 30 stocks moved higher when only 9 of its components saw positive gains.

Caterpillar’s performance helped push industrials into positive territory, which joined the technology sector as the only in the green, as network systems provider Cisco Systems (CSCO) shares moved higher by 1.2%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares gained 0.8%, rebounding from the sell off in the prior session over a judge’s ruling relating to its talc lawsuits settlement.

Goldman Sachs (GS) shares moved up 0.5% to trade at more than $356 after it was upgraded by Atlantic Equities to “Neutral” from “Underweight,” upgrading its price target to $350 from $330. Investors also reacted to news that a senior Goldman executive was leaving the company, another in a notable series of recent departures at the firm.

Verizon (VZ) shares fell 1.9% while shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) dipped 1.3%.

Merck & Co. (MRK) shares declined 1.25% after its earnings report beat analyst expectations on revenue and profits. The drugmaker’s $15 billion in quarterly revenue was 3% higher than over the same period last year and better than the $14.5 billion analyst forecasts, while its loss of $2.08 a share was due in part to its acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences that closed in June.

