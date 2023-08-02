Dow Jones Today: Index Dives on Rating Cut

Key Takeaways The Dow Jones dropped almost 350 points, or about 1%, as stocks fell across indexes as Fitch cut the U.S. credit rating.

Walgreens was up as its rival CVS reported positive results.

Intel, Microsoft, Salesforce and Apple all fell as the tech sector lost 2.5%.

Investors reacted to a downgrade of the U.S. credit rating by sending stocks lower across the board, along with boosting Treasury yields, to push the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower by almost 1%, or about 350 points.

The downgrade from the Fitch Ratings agency served to boost the 10-year Treasury yield to its highest level since November, hitting 4.08%, which served to serve tech stocks lower. Since tech companies are primarily valued on profits expected to be earned in the future, higher bond yields make those future earnings look less valuable in comparison. Consequently, the Nasdaq dropped more than 2.1%, while the S&P 500 declined by 1.4%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was up 3.3% as its rival pharmacy retailer CVS (CVS) beat analyst estimates on earnings and revenues for the second quarter, sending CVS shares higher by 3.4%.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shares moved up 0.4% after it reached an agreement with cancer victims in its talc lawsuits to appeal a bankruptcy judge’s recent ruling that derailed the $9 billion settlement.

Intel (INTC) shares fell 3.75% as its rival Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported earnings that showed continued weakness in the PC market, helping send AMD shares lower by almost 7%.

Shares of Walt Disney Company (DIS) traded lower by 3% while Boeing (BA) shares dropped 2.75%.

Amid a broader technology sector decline of 2.5%, Microsoft (MSFT) was down 2.4%, Salesforce (CRM) lost 1.7% and Apple (AAPL) dropped 1.5% ahead of its earnings report, scheduled for after the market closes on Thursday.