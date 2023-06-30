Dow Jones Today: Index Finishes First Half Higher, Led by Tech Stocks

The Dow was up more than 300 points, led by Apple as tech stocks soared

By
Terry Lane
Terry Lane
Full Bio
Terry has 25 years experience in journalism and communications, reporting on a range of topics that include personal finance, telecommunications, Congress, government regulations, and criminal justice. He has also worked on technology, energy, and environmental policy issues as a congressional press secretary and owned and published a local community newspaper in North Carolina.
Learn about our editorial policies
Published June 30, 2023
Apple store

Gary Hershorn / Contributor / Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • The Dow finished 0.8% higher on Friday, recording a 3.8% gain for the first half of the year.
  • Tech stocks led Friday's gains, with Apple shares rising over 2% to crack the $3 trillion market capitalization level.
  • Nike was down 2.7% after reporting its first earnings miss in three years.

In the last trading day of the week, month, quarter, and first half, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) surged up nearly 0.9% or 315 points, led by Apple and other tech stocks. 

The Dow finished the week up about 2%, and the index was up 3.8% for the first half of the year. By contrast, the Nasdaq gained 2.2% for the week and 31.7% for the first half, while the S&P 500 was up 2.4% for the week and 15.9% year-to-date.

Apple (AAPL) shares rose more than 2%, bringing the company's market capitalization to over $3 trillion, making it the only publicly listed U.S. company to reach that level so far. Other tech stocks also gained, with shares of Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), and Cisco Systems (CSCO) advancing more than 1%. 

Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) moved 0.6% higher after its ESPN network announced it cut 20 of its on-air personalities as part of cost-cutting measures. 

Nike (NKE) was the worst performer in the index, with shares falling 2.7% after reporting its first earnings miss in three years, as higher costs and markdowns squeezed its margins.

Do you have a news tip for Investopedia reporters? Please email us at
Take the Next Step to Invest
×
The offers that appear in this table are from partnerships from which Investopedia receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where listings appear. Investopedia does not include all offers available in the marketplace.
Service
Name
Description