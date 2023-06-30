Dow Jones Today: Index Finishes First Half Higher, Led by Tech Stocks

Key Takeaways The Dow finished 0.8% higher on Friday, recording a 3.8% gain for the first half of the year.

Tech stocks led Friday's gains, with Apple shares rising over 2% to crack the $3 trillion market capitalization level.

Nike was down 2.7% after reporting its first earnings miss in three years.

In the last trading day of the week, month, quarter, and first half, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) surged up nearly 0.9% or 315 points, led by Apple and other tech stocks.

The Dow finished the week up about 2%, and the index was up 3.8% for the first half of the year. By contrast, the Nasdaq gained 2.2% for the week and 31.7% for the first half, while the S&P 500 was up 2.4% for the week and 15.9% year-to-date.

Apple (AAPL) shares rose more than 2%, bringing the company's market capitalization to over $3 trillion, making it the only publicly listed U.S. company to reach that level so far. Other tech stocks also gained, with shares of Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), and Cisco Systems (CSCO) advancing more than 1%.

Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) moved 0.6% higher after its ESPN network announced it cut 20 of its on-air personalities as part of cost-cutting measures.

Nike (NKE) was the worst performer in the index, with shares falling 2.7% after reporting its first earnings miss in three years, as higher costs and markdowns squeezed its margins.

